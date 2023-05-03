American Humane Marks the 108th ‘Be Kind to Animals Week’

Palm Beach, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane has spearheaded the initiative for more than 100 years and invites Americans of all ages to get engaged and help make the world a kinder place for animals. This year, “Be Kind to Animals Week” is being celebrated from April 30 through May 6.

To make a difference, American Humane is asking people to take a pledge that will not only improve the lives of animals during the commemorative week but all year around. What can you do? See examples below:

Purchase humanely raised foods that don the American Humane Certified™ seal to support farms that treat animals with a high standard of care;

Adopt from a shelter/rescue, and when choosing small, “nontraditional” animal companions (such as reptiles, small mammals, fish, and amphibians), find them at an American Humane Certified™ pet provider;

Choose to watch movies and television shows that have earned the “No Animals Were Harmed®” end credit verifying the protection of animal actors;

Visit American Humane Certified™ zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers, which are caring for many endangered and disappearing species.

“Americans love animals, and this week we celebrate our shared values of kindness and compassion for our best friends,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. “That is why ‘Be Kind to Animals Week’ is so important. The commemorative week provides people with the opportunity to contemplate the bigger picture of how their actions impact all the amazing creatures we share our planet with. And hopefully this week and every week we can celebrate kindness, compassion and love for our animal friends.”