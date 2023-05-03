GOVERNANÇABRASIL – GOVBR joins Volaris Group

TORONTO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Volaris Group announced the acquisition of GOVERNANÇABRASIL - GOVBR, a provider of public administration and management software in Brazil.



With a focus on helping drive public management governance, GOVBR offers solutions that support public entities in the execution of their functions, so that they can deliver high quality services to citizens in a timely manner.

“This is an important milestone for Volaris in Brazil. It is a sizeable acquisition that confirms our commitment to the country and increases our presence in the Government Administration vertical. We will continue to focus on providing software solutions that help public entities to improve the quality and efficiency of services,” said Henrique Barreto, Group Leader within Volaris.

“I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and in the last 35 years, I have been dedicated to helping modernize the public sector. I fulfilled my mission, and now it is time for a new era that will allow GOVBR to continue to help improve governance in public management. I found Volaris to be well aligned to continue our goal of contributing to a better country. I am handing the company over to them with certainty that GOVBR will be in good hands, and that my dream will come true,” said Roberto Coelho, founder of GOVBR.

GOVBR will continue to operate as an independent business unit within Volaris.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

