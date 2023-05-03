Infinidat Is Recognized as 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Primary Storage Arrays for the Fourth Time

WALTHAM, Mass., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has been named a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage.1 This is the fourth year that Infinidat has been recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice based on the reviews and ratings of end-users across the globe.



“We believe the recognition of Infinidat as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice underscores the business value and technical advancements that our customers love about our enterprise storage solutions,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO at Infinidat. “Delivering an exceptional customer experience is central to our strategy, which has been acknowledged by this independent customer feedback several times. We believe this Gartner Peer Insights recognition for a fourth year reflects our continued strong commitment to our customers’ success.”

According to the report, “Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the ‘Voice of the Customer’ quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.”

As of May 2, 2023, Infinidat has received 454 ratings reviews from verified customers with an average overall score of 4.9 stars out of 5 in the Primary Storage Arrays market. Furthermore, 98% of customers indicated their willingness to recommend Infinidat to their peers.

Examples of Customer Reviews

The following is a sample of the reviews that Infinidat users have been posting on Gartner Peer Insights site recently:

“Infinidat Is The Golden Standard For Enterprise Storage… From the very beginning of using Infinidat, I could tell this was the right decision for us. Not only is the storage resilient, priced well, and very capable but the support staff is top tier. I have never had a bad experience working with their support staff….” – Storage Operations Supervisor in the Banking Industry

“5 Stars for this product…We have currently over a dozen Infinidat arrays on our datacenter floor. We run Production from them with a load 8k VMs. Their GUI interface is easy to learn…. Compared to the larger companies in this space Infinidat support is leaps and bounds better. I would highly recommend this storage platform to other companies looking to make the switch.” – Storage Engineer in the Finance Industry

“Best in class storage.” – Principal System Engineering in the Banking Industry

“After seven years, Infinidat continues to be my best experience as a customer. Support engineers are very well-trained, and typically have years of experience working for Infinidat, and one or more of the legacy storage vendors.... In seven years, we have yet to experience any down-time with an Infinidat system. It's quite remarkable.” – Cloud Engineer in the Healthcare and Biotech Industry

“Best performance, cost effective and exceptional customer service I have ever experienced.” – Senior Engineer, Systems in the Banking Industry

“Storage at its best.” – Storage Engineer in the Healthcare and Biotech Industry

“It has been smooth sailing with all the InfiniBoxes we have deployed. So, at this time I don't have anything that I would do different…. Very stable and high performing storage subsystem. Easy to use and low administrative overhead. Continued innovation and product enhancements. The best remote support experience. Support reaches out preemptively when issues are detected.” – Sr Technology Architect in the Services Industry

“Infinidat is a tremendous value from purchase to support. From quoting to delivery, installation, and ongoing support, Infinidat products have been a breath of fresh air for our support teams and administrators.” – Lead Infrastructure Engineer in the Insurance Industry

“Why can't all our vendors be more like Infinidat?” – Systems Admin in the IT Services Industry

¹ Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Arrays, Peer Contributors, April 26, 2023

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, go to: www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

About Infinidat

