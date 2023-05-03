Ingredion Names Rob Ritchie Senior Vice President, Food and Industrial Ingredients, Americas

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced the promotion of Rob Ritchie to senior vice president, food and industrial ingredients, Americas, effective immediately. In this role, Ritchie will lead the Company’s food and industrial ingredients businesses for North America and South America. In addition, Ritchie will serve as a member on the Company’s executive leadership team and report to Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer.



“With a proven track record for delivering results, Rob has been a tremendous business leader throughout his 26-year career at Ingredion,” said Zallie. “Rob is a wonderful addition to the executive leadership team, and we will continue to benefit from his deep industry experience and strong customer relationships in the food and beverage industry.”

Ritchie joined the Company in 1996 as an area director in Canada and has held roles of increasing responsibility within the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2018, Ritchie was appointed president and general director of Mexico and expanded the Company’s go-to-market capabilities while strengthening commercial excellence. Ritchie also played a critical role in driving growth and profitability of the sweeteners and industrial ingredients businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Ritchie holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lakehead University in Ontario, Canada and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University in Chicago. Ritchie serves on the boards of the Plant Based Products Council, Corn Refiners Association, and Skills for Chicagoland’s Future.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion’s Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

