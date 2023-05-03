SoundThinking Sets May 2023 Financial Conference Schedule

FREMONT, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and community assistance groups, is scheduled to present at the following financial conferences in May of 2023.

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Presenting Wednesday, May 17 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time

Executive: CFO Alan Stewart

Location: Intercontinental New York Times Square, New York, NY

Webcast

Jefferies Software Conference

Presenting Wednesday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Location: The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Coast, CA

Webcast

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SoundThinking management, please contact Gateway Group at SSTI@gatewayir.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. We are trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes, making communities healthier. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Thomas Thayer

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com