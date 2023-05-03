Verizon Drives Enhanced Connectivity at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is bringing private wireless network solutions to this year’s Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. The company deployed a Private Managed Wireless Solution at the track that enables venue management solutions including ticket scanning, digital sign management, multiple point of sale terminals for various merchants, and immediate uploads for photographers looking to cover the action as it unfolds. With nearly a quarter of a million people expected to attend the three-day event, a dedicated private network delivers high-speed, high-capacity, and low-latency for these applications as well as reduced interference and greater privacy and security.



Private networks provide enhanced location flexibility at large scale events eliminating the need to run fiber cabling inside and around venues to support network connectivity. This wireless venue platform allows stadium operators and the infrastructure providers they work with to reduce infrastructure costs and increase efficiency. Verizon will also have a portable private wireless network at the race to showcase various real-time communications applications that can be used in racing, whether it’s race team communications or venue operations. Private managed wireless network solutions are part of the broader Verizon Business Connected Venue approach, which is rooted in its 5G investment in more than 95 large public venues in the United States, including some of the most iconic major sports and music venues.

“With private networks, venue operators are improving existing operations, allowing fans to quickly get into the venue, purchase merchandise, and get to their seats,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. “ In a sport like racing, no one wants to miss a second of the action, and fans will not only benefit from the private network, our 5G Ultra Wideband network is blanketing the Hard Rock Stadium area so attendees can stream, tweet, and share their experiences quickly and reliably.”

Verizon Upgrades Network for Race Fans

Last year, Verizon customers attending the event used 19 TB of data and Verizon engineers are expecting even greater usage this year. To prepare the area, engineers have deployed additional 4G and 5G service to the Bowl, back of the house, parking area, and throughout the Miami International Autodrome. Engineers have used a variety of spectrum to provide these upgraded services. For 5G services, Verizon is using a combination of C-band, its mid-band spectrum designed for excellent coverage and mmWave, its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for massive capacity.

Engineers have increased bandwidth on fiber feeding the area as well. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections by adding 864 count fiber strands to the northeast, southwest and northwest corners of the Distributed Antenna System at Hard Rock Stadium as well as in the west lot. Fiber was also expanded throughout the outdoor areas to increase capacity for the Outdoor Distributed Antenna System. Lastly, engineers expanded fiber for cell sites along the track course.

In the parking area, Verizon added a performance enhancement technology that divides crowds into sectors like slices of a pie. Each slice or sector can be adjusted individually to handle wireless traffic. This technology gives Verizon engineers more leeway to adjust performance based on where customers move and how they use data inside the stadium.

Verizon recently announced upgrades to the entire Miami area where 94% of customers now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband service.

The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix takes place May 5-7, 2023 at the Miami International Autodrome located at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami football team and the Miami Open presented by Itaú. Fans can also visit the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop, powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and mobile edge compute, which allows event attendees to avoid long lines and quickly grab snacks, and beverages, and go.

