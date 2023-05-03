Five Iron Golf Tees up Downtown Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf , the nation’s leading golf and entertainment experience, swings into Cincinnati with the opening of the company’s eighteenth location nationwide, and the first in Ohio, this May. The newest Five Iron Golf is located at 80 W. Fifth Street in The Foundry, Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)’s $51 million mixed-use development of Fountain Place, which was previously home to Macy’s department store. Encompassing approximately 13,000 square feet of street-level space in the heart of Cincinnati’s Central Business District, Five Iron Golf Cincinnati is expanding the brand's Midwest footprint. The brand currently includes three locations in Chicago, one in Pittsburgh, and one suburban Michigan location. Five Iron is also developing locations in Detroit, Cleveland, and Indianapolis, with plans for more locations by 2024.

The dynamic venue features thirteen custom-built simulators powered by TrackMan Golf, with multiple high-speed cameras capturing every angle of the golf swing in every bay. In addition, Five Iron Golf combines sports and a bar with widescreen TVs throughout, leisure games like shuffleboard, darts, and arcade classics, as well as a full-service restaurant serving creatively curated and seasonal fare and a fully-stocked lineup of local beer on tap and other classic cocktails and canned beverages.

Five Iron’s golf simulators offer the ability to practice and play in spite of gridlocked traffic or inconvenient course hours, leveraging Tour-level technology, providing complimentary golf club use, and offering private lessons and competitive league play. Players of all skill levels have the chance to tee off at Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and nearly 200 other world-renowned courses seven days a week. Five Iron brings an unprecedented level of access to golf. Local Cincinnatians can also play some of Ohio’s best courses, such as Muirfield Village Golf Club (Dublin) and Firestone Country Club South (Akron).

With premium amenities such as bag storage, locker rooms complete with showers, and towel service, Five Iron Golf Cincinnati is the newest attraction open to all regardless of handicap. Both devotees or new hobbyists can enjoy the unique perks of the Founding Membership, which provides the first 260 members with 50% off the first three months of membership with no commitments, a complimentary premium golf lesson, and a custom Five Iron Golf hoodie. More information can be found here .

“We are excited to officially open our doors in downtown Cincinnati, and to be a part of such a rich and dynamic community,” said Randy Earley, General Manager. “Five Iron truly has something for everyone. For the avid player, we offer cutting-edge technology, certified instructors, the nation’s largest indoor golf league, and more, regardless of how much or how well you play. For the entertainment seeker, we are a true ‘eater-tainment’ experience, bringing the 19th hole to life.”

The elevated entertainment space features Five Iron Golf’s signature design aesthetic, rooted in creating a multisensory experience blending neon lights, modern lounge furniture, and murals by local graffiti artist, Jenny Ustick , throughout the space. Providing a unique event space to host private parties, business meetings, bachelor/bachelorette events and corporate gatherings, the venue's capabilities range from clinic-style outings to cocktail hours with Instagram-worthy photo op areas. Locals and visitors alike are welcome to tee up good times with late night weekend deals, post-work meet-ups and pre-game get-togethers in Five Iron’s immersive modern golf environment.

In conjunction with the opening, Five Iron Golf Cincinnati has partnered with The Greater Cincinnati Golf Association (GCGA), through which Five Iron will offer exclusive discounts to GCGA members and will be recognized as an official GCGA Club, meaning guests of all skill levels may join GCGA and house their Handicap Index© through Five Iron Golf Cincinnati. In addition to this partnership, Five Iron has collaborated with Divisions Maintenance Group, also located inside The Foundry, to offer the company’s 500+ employees exclusive access to a designated custom-branded simulator lounge including corporate memberships, league teams, and hitting time.

Five Iron Golf is open to the public this Friday, May 5, 2023, beginning at 6am. Guests can book online or stop by to enjoy the brand’s “Sinko de Drinko” specials, including $5 margaritas and $10 buckets of Corona until 1am. Media representatives who wish to schedule an interview with a representative from Five Iron Golf, capture b-roll, or obtain more information, may contact Danielle Kindelmann at danielle@fiveirongolf.com .

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is the nation’s leading urban golf experience, combining golf, technology and entertainment to inspire community and help the masses to get their swing on in a re-imagined, high-tech, inclusive environment. The 5i way is about access to play, practice, and party, bringing out the golfer in everyone through unforgettable experiences. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron’s golf leagues, host an event, book a lesson or schedule a club fitting in locations powered by PGA TOUR Superstore. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Seattle with new locations coming to Detroit, Cincinnati and more by the end of 2023. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com .

