Johnny Rockets Wants to Ketch(up) a Smile on Your Face! In Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Send a Smile and a Shake to Friends or Loved Ones

All-American Brand Rewards Kindness with Free Milkshakes

LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets, the timeless, all-American burger brand, is honoring Mental Health Awareness Month with a special deal for its customers. All month long, friends and loved ones can let each other know they care by sharing Johnny Rockets’ hallmark greeting – a ketchup smile – with someone special. In return for the small act of kindness, each individual will receive one free Johnny Rockets Shake at participating locations, with their next purchase!

Since 1986, Johnny Rockets has been known to bring smiles to its diners’ faces with their warm and welcoming service. Upon arrival, all customers are greeted at their table with a ketchup smile, lovingly created by a Johnny Rockets waiter. Through the month of May at johnnyrockets.com/sendasmile, friends and loved ones will be able to share a special Johnny Rockets ketchup smile – in digital form- to brighten their day. Upon receipt, the recipient and sender are both eligible for a FREE Johnny Rockets Shake with their next purchase via a coupon sent via email to be redeemed in-store.

Johnny Rockets’ famous hand-spun shakes are made with real ice cream and are available in a variety of classic flavors, including Hershey’s Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring ketchup smiles to the masses by allowing our fans to spread some love and kindness to their friends and family by giving out our ketchup smiles all month long in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month,” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Johnny Rockets was built on Burgers, Shakes, Fries, and Fun and we can’t wait to see the fun our guests will have when enjoying their free Shake at their local Johnny Rockets. This is just a small token of appreciation to show them that we care.”

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

**Full offer details can be found at www.johnnyrockets.com/sendasmile

