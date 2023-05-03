Notice on the Decisions Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 2 May 2023

English Lithuanian

Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.



We hereby inform you about the decisions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB (office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, Vilnius, company registration number 112027077, VAT number LT120270716) which was held on 2 May 2023. To set the remuneration for the member of the Supervisory Board of UAB Medicinos bankas of 4895 EUR per month (before taxes) for activities in the Supervisory Board of UAB Medicinos bankas and the remuneration for the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of UAB Medicinos bankas of 5710 EUR per month (before taxes) for activities in the Supervisory Board of UAB Medicinos bankas. The remunerations of the amount specified in paragraph 1.1 starts to be paid from 1 May 2023;

For more information: ph.: + 370 610 21 691, e-mail: media@medbank.lt



