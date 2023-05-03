eXp Realty Announces Expanded Leadership in the Caribbean and Latin American Regions

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced expanded leadership for several of its Caribbean and Latin American countries, strengthening eXp's regional presence and collaboration efforts to drive growth. Victor Goytia will lead as Director in Puerto Rico, Panama and the Dominican Republic, and Virginia Restrepo will lead as Director in Chile and Colombia.



“We are thrilled to announce these leadership updates as we enhance our agent-centric growth efforts across the region with the world’s leading agent value proposition,” says Meghan Kelley, Vice President, Global Operations, eXp Realty. “The Caribbean and Latin American region has proven to be a diverse market with tremendous growth opportunities and these leadership updates strategically represent our desire to expand an already strong presence in the region. Victor and Virginia have proven leadership skills and unique skill sets that will help to drive growth in these key countries.”

Victor Goytia, Director, Puerto Rico, Panama and the Dominican Republic

Victor Goytia will lead eXp Realty’s brokerage operations in Puerto Rico, Panama and the Dominican Republic as Director. Goytia has successfully led the operations for eXp Puerto Rico for over two years, turning brand recognition into sizable growth in both agent count and revenue, and this appointment represents an expansion of his current role.

Virginia Restrepo, Director, Chile and Colombia

Virginia Restrepo will lead brokerage operations in both Chile and Colombia as Director. Restrepo joined eXp in 2022 as Director of eXp Chile with several years experience in real estate sales and management roles and has successfully activated the brand across the Chilean market in a short time. This new appointment also represents an expansion of her current role.

