Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces New ULTRAPEM™ Series of Pitch Energy Modules for Wind Turbines

LAFOX, Ill., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces its new ULTRAPEM™ line, a series of ultracapacitor-based modules that replace lead acid batteries within various OEM wind turbine platforms utilizing electric pitch systems. These new products add to the Company’s portfolio of patented energy storage solutions and capitalize on growth opportunities within the Green Energy Solutions business segment.

The new ultracapacitor-based energy storage series consists of pitch energy modules that operate at greater voltage than 100 VDC. These plug-and-play modules are easy to install, increase uptime of wind turbines, and reduce labor costs. Features of the ULTRAPEM series include:

Estimated lifetime of 15+ Years

Drop-in replacement for batteries for pitch systems up to 500 VDC

Wide operating temperature from -40°C to 65°C

No hazardous chemicals

"The introduction of the ULTRAPEM series expands our wind turbine product range and customer base. It’s exciting to see our team continue to listen to our customers and deliver engineered solutions that have a major impact on applications within the power management and green energy solutions markets," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies, and Green Energy Solutions group.

The new ULTRAPEM series will be on display in the Richardson Electronics’ booth (#813) at the CLEANPOWER Conference and Exhibition on May 22 - 25, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company’s patented ultracapacitor-based pitch energy module, the ULTRA3000®, will also be on display.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner and authorized distributor, GES’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES’s focus is on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen and electric vehicles, and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit our Green Energy Solutions page.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

