Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2023 was $53.56, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.5% and 4.0%, respectively. These compare with the 7.6% and 2.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2023, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 15.7% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and down from 16.0% at April 30, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at April 30, 2023 was $33.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.5% and -11.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology 20.5 % Industrials 20.5 % Materials 17.1 % Consumer Discretionary 11.6 % Energy 11.3 % Financials 9.8 % Real Estate 5.0 % Communication Services 2.3 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.0 % Health Care 0.9 %

The top ten investments which comprised 40.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2023 were as follows:



NVIDIA Corporation 4.9 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.8 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.6 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.6 % TFI International Inc. 4.0 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.8 % Apple Inc. 3.7 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.3 % WSP Global Inc. 3.3 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.1 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



