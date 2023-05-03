Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program to Partner with JobsOhio to Help Create Jobs and Economic Opportunity

Columbus, Ohio, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses today announced plans to partner with JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development corporation, to support small business entrepreneurial growth in Ohio. Through this new partnership, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses will leverage JobsOhio partnerships and programs to connect entrepreneurs throughout the state to 10,000 Small Businesses.

10,000 Small Businesses is a free business education program that provides small business owners with practical skills to take their business to the next level, with topics like financial statements, negotiations, and marketing. It works with several community and technical colleges across the state to deliver the program locally, including Cuyahoga Community College, Columbus State Community College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, and Sinclair Community College.

“This new partnership between JobsOhio and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses provides the opportunities and resources essential in ensuring continued growth for small businesses across the state,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Small businesses are vital to Ohio’s economy, and setting them up for success is a critical part of helping our local communities thrive.”



JobsOhio will work hand in hand with Goldman Sachs to recruit small businesses into the program, especially underrepresented businesses.

“Goldman Sachs knows that small businesses are critical to economic growth, and with our program, will help unleash their power,” said Jessica Taylor, National Director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. “We are excited about this partnership with JobsOhio, which has the network of business and industry partners needed to extend the reach of this important program.”

Nationally, over 13,600+ businesses have graduated from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, over 1,000 from Ohio, representing over $1.3 billion in revenue and employing over 16,600 people. In just six months after completing the program, 66% of alums report increases in revenues, and 44% report creating new jobs. As 10KSB graduates seek access to capital, this partnership positions them well for additional resources, including the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant or other programs offered through the Ohio Department of Development.

“This partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a critical component to our inclusion growth strategy that complements our vision of an Ohio where every entrepreneur has access to resources and support to grow their business,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “With this partnership, we are connecting small businesses to the resources they need to strengthen economic diversity and resilience within Ohio’s economy.”

The application deadlines for upcoming programs are as follows:

Cuyahoga Community College, June 6, 2023.

Columbus State Community College, June 9, 2023.

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Fall 2023.

Sinclair Community College, Winter 2024.

About 10,000 Small Businesses

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses launched over a decade ago to provide best-in-class business education along with access to capital and support services. It has reached more than 13,600small business owners across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. to date. Learn more at www.gs.com/10ksb

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

