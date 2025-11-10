VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF YOUNGSTOWN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, JobsOhio, Lake to River Economic Development, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, and Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announced today it has committed to investing at least $39 million to expand the company’s operations in Youngstown. Vallourec shared that its final investment will be up to $48 million.

The investment will support Vallourec’s plan to increase capacity to thread VAM® high-torque connections at its main North American production facility in Youngstown. Once operational, the new threading line will create 40 full-time jobs, expand the local supply chain and support the regional energy industry.

“Vallourec’s decision to expand its Youngstown operations affirms that Ohio’s strengths in infrastructure, integrated supply chains, and regulatory environment make it a premier destination for companies seeking growth in the North American market,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The company’s newest investment demonstrates Vallourec’s ongoing confidence in the Mahoning Valley’s proven manufacturing talent.”

Vallourec makes seamless pipe—manufactured entirely from recycled scrap metal—that can withstand extreme environments across the energy and industrial sectors. Today’s announcement is part of Vallourec’s broader commitment to U.S. manufacturing, with over $1.5 billion invested in Ohio alone over the past 15 years.

“This expansion reflects Vallourec’s long-term vision and continued investment in the U.S. market,” said Chairman and CEO of Vallourec Philippe Guillemot. “By strengthening our industrial base in Youngstown, we are building on the region’s proud manufacturing legacy and supporting all energies with high-performance, locally produced solutions.”

Construction is now underway and is expected to be completed by early 2027, with no disruption to current operations. The project has been approved for a tax credit by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made after a final agreement is executed.

“Youngstown’s legacy as a titan of the steel industry is matched only by the strength of the area’s hard-working, highly skilled workforce,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The area is advancing its reputation as a modern manufacturing powerhouse, Vallourec will be among the leaders bringing economic growth, new opportunity and innovation to the region.”

Vallourec is a French company with nearly 2,000 employees in North America. The company’s recommitment to Youngstown is another example of the continued growth and modernization of Ohio’s advanced manufacturing economy — an ecosystem that combines industrial strength with technological innovation. Ohio ranks #3 in the nation for manufacturing workforce, #4 for manufacturing GDP and attracts more than $15.7 billion annually in science and engineering R&D investments.

“Vallourec’s decision to grow here is a powerful vote of confidence in our workforce and our region’s future,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann, Lake to River interim CEO. “It’s also a reflection of how we work every day to support existing businesses as they grow and deepen their roots in the Lake to River region, and I’m grateful to our team for helping guide Vallourec toward their goals.”

“We thank Vallourec for its continued investment and confidence in the Mahoning Valley. This commitment reflects the strength of our workforce, our manufacturing heritage and the business-friendly climate fostered by Gov. Mike DeWine’s Office and JobsOhio, which is supported locally by Lake to River Economic Development and the Regional Chamber”, said Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber President and CEO, Guy Coviello. “This expansion fortifies our industrial base, expands the local supply chain, supports family-sustaining careers and reaffirms the Valley’s role as a center of manufacturing strength.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About Lake to River

Lake to River is the regional JobsOhio network partner for Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. The organization works to attract new business, expand existing industry and develop talent pipelines in support of economic growth across Eastern Ohio. For more information, visit laketoriverohio.org.

About the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is the Valley’s leading business advocacy organization, providing services and programs to promote the growth of its nearly 3,000 members and their 150,000 employees across the region. Through a robust public policy program and the management of transformational economic development-focused initiatives, the Regional Chamber is working to create a landscape that is favorable for our continued, future and sustained economic growth. For more information, visit regionalchamber.com.