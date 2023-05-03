SiTime Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Net revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $38.3 million, a 37.0% decrease from the $60.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the first quarter of 2023, GAAP gross margins were $23.0 million, or 60.1% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $45.2 million, GAAP loss from operations was $22.1 million, and GAAP net loss was $16.5 million, or $(0.76) per basic share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $38.3 million and short-term investments were $537.8 million on March 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In the first quarter of 2023, non-GAAP gross margins were $23.7 million, or 61.8% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $27.3 million, or 71.2% of revenue, non-GAAP loss from operations was $3.6 million, or 9.4% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $2.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, however prior to the first quarter of 2023, the Company also excluded stock-based compensation related payroll taxes from its Non-GAAP financial measures as well. No changes have been made to non-GAAP financial measures from periods prior to the first quarter of 2023, which continue to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on May 2, 2023 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 7 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 10,705 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its first quarter of 2023 financial results conference call today, May 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following registration form to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 38,343 $ 60,840 Cost of revenue 15,302 23,080 Gross profit 23,041 37,760 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,457 23,798 Selling, general and administrative 20,733 19,693 Total operating expenses 45,190 43,491 Loss from operations (22,149 ) (5,731 ) Interest income 5,629 3,996 Other income, net 100 167 Loss before income taxes (16,420 ) (1,568 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (70 ) 41 Net loss $ (16,490 ) $ (1,527 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss $ (16,490 ) $ (1,527 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.76 ) $ (0.07 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.76 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share 21,794 21,544 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share 21,794 21,544





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 38,343 $ 60,840 GAAP gross profit 23,041 37,760 GAAP gross margin 60.1 % 62.1 % Stock-based compensation and related taxes (1) 639 633 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 23,680 $ 38,393 Non-GAAP gross margin 61.8 % 63.1 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses 24,457 23,798 Stock-based compensation and related taxes(1) (8,031 ) (7,201 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 16,426 $ 16,597 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses 20,733 19,693 Stock-based compensation and related taxes(1) (9,866 ) (8,106 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 10,867 $ 11,587 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 27,293 $ 28,184 Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income (loss)

from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (22,149 ) $ (5,731 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes(1) 18,536 15,940 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (3,613 ) $ 10,209 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue (9.4 %) 16.8 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (16,490 ) $ (1,527 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes(1) 18,536 15,940 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,046 $ 14,413 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 21,794 22,524 Stock-based compensation and related taxes Stock-based compensation $ 18,536 $ 15,623 Stock-based compensation related taxes(1) - 317 Stock-based compensation and related taxes $ 18,536 $ 15,940 GAAP net loss per share diluted $ (0.76 ) $ (0.07 ) Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 0.85 0.71 Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.64 1 Beginning the first quarter of 2023, the Company does not exclude stock-based compensation related payroll taxes from its Non-GAAP financial measures. No changes have been made to non-GAAP financial measures from periods prior to the first quarter of 2023.





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,265 $ 34,603 Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities 537,818 529,494 Accounts receivable, net 21,464 41,229 Inventories 60,011 57,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,986 6,091 Total current assets 666,544 669,067 Property and equipment, net 57,487 58,772 Intangible assets, net 4,800 5,205 Right-of-use assets, net 10,227 10,848 Other assets 7,370 6,724 Total assets $ 746,428 $ 750,616 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,186 $ 14,881 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,020 18,913 Total current liabilities 25,206 33,794 Lease liabilities 7,471 8,149 Other non-current liabilities 91 193 Total liabilities 32,768 42,136 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 738,013 716,343 Accumulated deficit (24,355 ) (7,865 ) Total stockholders’ equity 713,660 708,480 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 746,428 $ 750,616

