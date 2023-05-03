Carriage Services Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Company Highlights:

Outperformed first quarter 2023 financial expectations amid uncertainty against an elevated COVID-19 first quarter 2022 comparable;

Cemetery operating revenue increased to $21.6 million, or ~6%, driven by growth in preneed sales;

Closed the acquisition of Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries (2022 revenue of ~$18 million), gaining access to ~40% of market share in Bakersfield, California by adding three funeral homes, two cemeteries, and a cremation focused business;

Appointed Kian Granmayeh as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and

Reaffirms full-year 2023 outlook of $375-$385 million in total revenue, adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $110-$115 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.25-$2.40 and adjusted free cash flow of $50-60 million.



Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO, stated, “As we concluded the first quarter of the year, I am very excited with where we are at Carriage, especially with the recent strategic acquisition of Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries. Moreover, our capital allocation efforts on paying down debt through the execution of our High Performance and Credit Profile Restoration Plan (“HPCPRP”), successful integration of recent acquisitions, increased momentum within our High Performance sales organization, and the addition of Kian to our senior executive team as the final member of our Strategic Vision and Principles Group, brings tremendous excitement about the High Performance Possibilities to come this year and beyond. As communicated previously, we had indicated that the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period the prior year, would generally be challenged by the all-time high financial performance driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of last year. However, we ended the quarter above our internal expectations. With all the critical strategic pieces in place, we believe we are poised to deliver long-term value and High Performance, and we are confident that we will meet or exceed our previously disclosed full-year 2023 outlook, and 2024 HPCPRP performance metrics,” concluded Mr. Payne.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended March 31, (000’s except margins and EPS) 2022 2023 GAAP Metrics: Total revenue $ 98,161 $ 95,514 Net income $ 16,402 $ 8,844 Net income margin 16.7% 9.3% Diluted EPS $ 1.00 $ 0.57 Cash provided by operating activities $ 15,801 $ 25,869 Non-GAAP Metrics(1): Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 32,476 $ 27,785 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 33.1% 29.1% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.92 $ 0.56 Adjusted free cash flow $ 12,357 $ 17,025

(1) We present both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information. We believe that providing these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP measures allows for increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. The most comparable GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased $2.6 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, as we experienced an 8.1% decrease in funeral contract volume, which was partially offset by a 2.4% increase in the average revenue per funeral contract and a 5.3% increase in the number of preneed interment rights (property) sold, while the average price per interment right sold remained flat.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased $7.6 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the following: (1) a $3.4 million decrease in gross profit, (2) a $3.0 million increase in interest expense, (3) a $1.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses, (4) a $1.2 million impact from divestitures, disposals and insurance reimbursements, offset by (5) a $1.6 million decrease in income tax expense.

CALL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (in thousands - except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Funeral operating revenue $ 70,212 $ 66,463 Cemetery operating revenue 20,475 21,605 Financial revenue 5,663 6,221 Ancillary revenue 1,070 1,057 Divested/planned divested revenue 741 168 Total revenue $ 98,161 $ 95,514 Funeral operating EBITDA $ 31,273 $ 26,628 Funeral operating EBITDA margin 44.5% 40.1% Cemetery operating EBITDA 8,595 8,393 Cemetery operating EBITDA margin 42.0% 38.8% Financial EBITDA 5,234 5,881 Financial EBITDA margin 92.4% 94.5% Ancillary EBITDA 221 146 Ancillary EBITDA margin 20.7% 13.8% Divested/planned divested EBITDA 131 2 Divested/planned divested EBITDA margin 17.7% 1.2% Total field EBITDA $ 45,454 $ 41,050 Total field EBITDA margin 46.3% 43.0% Total overhead $ 13,146 $ 13,265 Overhead as a percentage of revenue 13.4% 13.9% Consolidated EBITDA $ 32,308 $ 27,785 Consolidated EBITDA margin 32.9% 29.1% Other expenses and interest Depreciation & amortization $ 4,783 $ 4,769 Non-cash stock compensation 1,607 2,141 Interest expense 5,542 8,539 Net loss on divestitures 703 82 Net (gain) loss on insurance reimbursements (1,899 ) 271 Other, net 88 (363 ) Pretax income $ 21,484 $ 12,346 Net tax expense 5,082 3,502 Net income $ 16,402 $ 8,844 Special items(1) $ (1,561 ) $ (177 ) Tax effect on special items (273 ) (51 ) Adjusted net income $ 15,114 $ 8,718 Adjusted net income margin 15.4% 9.1% Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.58 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.56 GAAP basic earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.59 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares o/s - basic 15,244 14,758 Weighted average shares o/s - diluted 16,369 15,468 Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA $ 32,308 $ 27,785 Disaster recovery and pandemic costs 168 — Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 32,476 $ 27,785 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 33.1% 29.1%

(1) A detail of our Special items presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands) December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,170 $ 1,293 Accounts receivable, net 24,458 23,887 Inventories 7,613 9,533 Prepaid and other current assets 4,733 8,988 Total current assets 37,974 43,701 Preneed cemetery trust investments 95,065 86,459 Preneed funeral trust investments 104,553 101,366 Preneed cemetery receivables, net 26,672 26,690 Receivables from funeral preneed trusts, net 19,976 20,346 Property, plant and equipment, net 278,106 289,313 Cemetery property, net 104,170 113,298 Goodwill 410,137 423,749 Intangible and other non-current assets, net 32,930 37,254 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,060 17,486 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 66,307 65,322 Total assets $ 1,192,950 $ 1,224,984 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and lease obligations $ 3,172 $ 3,455 Accounts payable 11,675 11,429 Accrued and other liabilities 30,621 34,910 Total current liabilities 45,468 49,794 Acquisition debt, net of current portion 3,438 3,404 Credit facility 188,836 211,880 Senior notes 395,243 395,406 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 4,743 4,641 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 17,315 17,395 Deferred preneed cemetery revenue 51,746 61,297 Deferred preneed funeral revenue 32,029 32,248 Deferred tax liability 48,820 48,642 Other long-term liabilities 3,065 938 Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust 95,065 86,459 Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust 104,553 101,366 Care trusts’ corpus 65,495 64,352 Total liabilities 1,055,816 1,077,822 Commitments and contingencies: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 264 266 Additional paid-in capital 238,780 239,962 Retained earnings 176,843 185,687 Treasury stock (278,753 ) (278,753 ) Total stockholders’ equity 137,134 147,162 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,192,950 $ 1,224,984





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Revenue: Service revenue $ 49,737 $ 48,207 Property and merchandise revenue 41,612 40,011 Other revenue 6,812 7,296 98,161 95,514 Field costs and expenses: Cost of service 22,104 23,477 Cost of merchandise 29,325 29,734 Cemetery property amortization 1,332 1,201 Field depreciation expense 3,297 3,357 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 6,347 5,437 Other expenses 1,278 1,253 63,683 64,459 Gross profit 34,478 31,055 Corporate costs and expenses: General, administrative and other 8,560 10,180 Net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges 767 241 Operating income 25,151 20,634 Interest expense 5,542 8,539 (Gain) loss on insurance reimbursements (1,899 ) 271 Other, net 24 (522 ) Income before income taxes 21,484 12,346 Expense for income taxes 5,704 3,568 Tax adjustment related to discrete items (622 ) (66 ) Total expense for income taxes 5,082 3,502 Net income $

16,402 $

8,844 Basic earnings per common share: $ 1.07 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 1.00 $ 0.57 Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.1125 $ 0.1125 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 15,244 14,758 Diluted 16,369 15,468





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,402 $ 8,844 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,783 4,769 Provision for credit losses 837 699 Stock-based compensation expense 1,607 2,141 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 76 (178 ) Amortization of intangibles 318 321 Amortization of debt issuance costs 122 174 Amortization and accretion of debt 121 127 Net loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges 767 241 (Gain) loss on insurance reimbursements (1,899 ) 271 Gain on sale of real property — (530 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash: Accounts and preneed receivables (504 ) 120 Inventories, prepaid and other current assets 2,913 884 Intangible and other non-current assets (340 ) (1,277 ) Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments (201 ) 5,356 Accounts payable (987 ) (246 ) Accrued and other liabilities (9,999 ) 1,924 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue 628 8,132 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust 1,157 (5,903 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,801 25,869 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses and real property (2,575 ) (44,000 ) Proceeds from divestitures and sale of other assets 1,026 1,275 Proceeds from insurance reimbursements 676 421 Capital expenditures (6,883 ) (4,982 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,756 ) (47,286 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from the credit facility 70,700 51,700 Payments against the credit facility (51,900 ) (28,800 ) Payments on acquisition debt and obligations under finance leases (100 ) (127 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions 663 526 Taxes paid on restricted stock vestings and exercise of stock options (289 ) (98 ) Dividends paid on common stock (1,725 ) (1,661 ) Purchase of treasury stock (25,655 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,306 ) 21,540 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (261 ) 123 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,148 1,170 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 887 $ 1,293



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.

Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this press release.

The Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and the definitions of them used by the Company for our internal management purposes in this press release are described below.

Special items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. The change in uncertain tax reserves and other was not tax effected. Special items were taxed at the operating tax rate.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income after adjustments for special items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of total revenue.

Consolidated EBITDA is defined as net income before income taxes, interest expenses, non-cash stock compensation, depreciation and amortization, interest income and other, net. Consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated EBITDA after adjustments for special items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted by special items as deemed necessary, less cash for maintenance capital expenditures, which include facility repairs and improvements, equipment, furniture and vehicle purchases and information technology infrastructure improvements. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue.

Funeral operating EBITDA is defined as funeral gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested/planned divested EBITDA related to the Funeral Home segment. Funeral operating EBITDA margin is defined as funeral operating EBITDA as a percentage of funeral operating revenue.

Cemetery operating EBITDA is defined as cemetery gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA and divested/planned divested EBITDA related to the Cemetery segment. Cemetery operating EBITDA margin is defined as cemetery operating EBITDA as a percentage of cemetery operating revenue.

Preneed cemetery sales is defined as cemetery property, merchandise and services sold prior to death.

Financial EBITDA is defined as financial revenue, less the related expenses. Financial revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Financial EBITDA margin is defined as financial EBITDA as a percentage of financial revenue.

Ancillary revenue is defined as revenues from our ancillary businesses, which include a flower shop, pet cremation business and online cremation business. Ancillary revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Ancillary EBITDA is defined as ancillary revenue, less expenses related to our ancillary businesses noted above. Ancillary EBITDA margin is defined as ancillary EBITDA as a percentage of ancillary revenue.

Divested/planned divested revenue is defined as revenues from certain funeral home and cemetery businesses that we have divested and intend to divest.

Divested/planned divested EBITDA is defined as divested/planned divested revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the divested/planned divested businesses noted above. Divested/planned divested EBITDA margin is defined as divested/planned divested EBITDA as a percentage of divested/planned divested revenue.

Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP basic earnings per share, adjusted for special items.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share, adjusted for special items.

Funeral Operating EBITDA and Cemetery Operating EBITDA

Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home operations and Cemetery operations. Our operating level results highlight trends in volumes, revenue, operating EBITDA (the individual business’ cash earning power/locally controllable business profit) and operating EBITDA margin (the individual business’ controllable profit margin).

Funeral operating EBITDA and cemetery operating EBITDA are defined above. Funeral and cemetery gross profit is defined as revenue less “field costs and expenses” — a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor and other related expenses incurred at the business level.

Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our field employees and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA. We do not directly or indirectly “push down” any of these expenses to the individual business’ field level margins.

We believe that our “regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Usefulness and Limitations of These Measures

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our total EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results.

We believe our presentation of adjusted consolidated EBITDA, a key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Our total field EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral operating EBITDA, cemetery operating EBITDA, financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested/planned divested EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability.

Our total field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business’ field level margins, as noted above. A reconciliation to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures. Carriage Services strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA margin for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Net income $ 16,402 $ 8,844 Total expense for income taxes 5,082 3,502 Income before income taxes $ 21,484 $ 12,346 Depreciation & amortization 4,783 4,769 Non-cash stock compensation 1,607 2,141 Interest expense 5,542 8,539 Net loss on divestitures 703 82 Net (gain) loss on insurance reimbursements (1,899 ) 271 Other, net 88 (363 ) Consolidated EBITDA $ 32,308 $ 27,785 Adjusted for: Disaster recovery and pandemic costs 168 — Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 32,476 $ 27,785 Total revenue $ 98,161 $ 95,514 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 33.1 % 29.1 %

Special Items affecting Adjusted Net Income (in thousands) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Net (gain) loss on divestitures and other costs $ 703 $ (448 ) Net (gain) loss on insurance reimbursements (1,899 ) 271 Disaster recovery and pandemic costs 168 — Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (533 ) — Total $ (1,561 ) $ (177 )

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Total Field EBITDA (in thousands) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 34,478 $ 31,055 Cemetery property amortization 1,332 1,201 Field depreciation expense 3,297 3,357 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 6,347 5,437 Total field EBITDA $ 45,454 $ 41,050 Total revenue 98,161 95,514 Total field EBITDA margin 46.3% 43.0% Gross profit margin 35.1% 32.5%

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 GAAP basic earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 0.59 Special items (0.08 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.99 $ 0.58

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.57 Special items (0.08 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 0.56

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 15,801 $ 25,869 Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures (3,612 ) (1,842 ) Free cash flow $ 12,189 $ 24,027 Plus: incremental special items: Withdrawal from preneed cemetery trust investments(1) $ — $ (7,002 ) Disaster recovery and pandemic costs 168 — Adjusted free cash flow $ 12,357 $ 17,025

(1) During Q1 2023, we withdrew $7.0 million of realized capital gains and earnings from our preneed cemetery trust investments. In certain states, we are allowed to withdraw these funds prior to the delivery of preneed merchandise and service contracts. While the realized capital gains and earnings are not recognized as revenue, they increase our cash flow from operations.

