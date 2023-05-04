English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4.5.2023 AT 9.00 EEST

Change in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team​

Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, and member of Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team, has decided to pursue a career opportunity outside of Huhtamaki. His last day with Huhtamaki will be October 24, 2023, at the latest.

Fredrik Davidsson, EVP, Digital and Process Performance, has been appointed President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, effective immediately. Fredrik will continue to report to the President and CEO Charles Héaulmé.

Eric and Fredrik will together ensure a smooth transition. The successor for Fredrik’s current role will be announced in due course.

The members of the Global Executive Team are: ​

Charles Héaulmé (Chair), President and CEO;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania and interim EVP, Digital and Process Performance;

Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging;

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel; and

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety.



For further information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

