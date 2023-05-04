Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 4 May 2023

English Estonian

On 4 May 2023, the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp was held in Tallinn, Narva road 13.

Out of 29 761 530 votes with voting rights, 25 338 527 votes were represented at the Meeting, i.e. 85.14% of the votes.

The General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolutions.

1. The approval of the 2022 annual report of AS Ekspress Grupp

To approve the 2022 annual report of AS Ekspress Grupp for the financial year from 1st of January 2022 to 31st of December 2022.

2. The approval of the proposal for distribution of profits

To approve the Profit Distribution Proposal for 2022. To distribute a total EUR 4.05 million as follows:

to pay dividends 5 (five) euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.49 million;

to increase statutory reserve by EUR 0.20 million;

the remaining EUR 2.36 million to be allocated to the retained earnings.

Shareholders, entered into the share register of AS Ekspress Grupp on 18 May 2023, at the close of the business of the settlement system, will be entitled to dividends. The day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is on 17 May 2023; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2022. Dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 24 May 2023 to the shareholder’s bank account, which is linked to the securities account.

The presentation used by the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp at the general meeting of shareholders is enclosed to the current announcement.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1600 people.

