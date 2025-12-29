Financial reporting calendar for year 2026

In 2026 AS Ekspress Grupp will publish its consolidated financial results and quarterly results of digital subscriptions according to the schedule below.

Date Event 12th January 2026 Results for digital subscriptions for the 4th quarter of 2025 20th February 2026 2025 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report 1st April 2026 Audited Annual Report 2025 10th April 2026 Results for digital subscriptions for the 1st quarter of 2026 30th April 2026 2026 3 months and 1st quarter unaudited interim report 10th July 2026 Results for digital subscriptions for the 2nd quarter of 2026 31st July 2026 2026 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report 12th October 2026 Results for digital subscriptions for the 3rd quarter of 2026 30th October 2026 2026 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report



Reports will be published before the start of the trading day, at 8.00 a.m. local Eastern European time (EET).

Shareholders ordinary general meeting for 2025 financial year will take place in 2nd quarter 2026, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.

Additional information

Rain Sarapuu

CFO of the Group

rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.