Financial reporting calendar for year 2026

In 2026 AS Ekspress Grupp will publish its consolidated financial results and quarterly results of digital subscriptions according to the schedule below.

DateEvent
12th January 2026Results for digital subscriptions for the 4th quarter of 2025
20th February 20262025 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report
1st April 2026Audited Annual Report 2025
10th April 2026Results for digital subscriptions for the 1st quarter of 2026
30th April 20262026 3 months and 1st quarter unaudited interim report
10th July 2026Results for digital subscriptions for the 2nd quarter of 2026
31st July 20262026 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report
12th October 2026Results for digital subscriptions for the 3rd quarter of 2026
30th October 20262026 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report


Reports will be published before the start of the trading day, at 8.00 a.m. local Eastern European time (EET).

Shareholders ordinary general meeting for 2025 financial year will take place in 2nd quarter 2026, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.

Additional information
Rain Sarapuu
CFO of the Group
rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.


