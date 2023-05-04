Live Streaming Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Hya, ViacomCBS, Afreecatv, Twitch & Scienjoy Holdings

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Streaming Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global live streaming market reached a value of nearly $1,235.9 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $1,235.9 million in 2022 to $3,212.7 million in 2027 at a rate of 21.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2027 and reach $8,891.5 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increase in new video streaming subscriptions, surging popularity of e-sports and video games and increased demand for computing devices such as pcs and laptops. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were concerns related to video content security and privacy.



Going forward, increase in mobile video viewing, increasing internet penetration and growing young/millennial population will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the live streaming market in the future include stringent regulations.



The live streaming market is segmented by component into platform and services. The platform market was the largest segment of the live streaming market segmented by component, accounting for 74.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the live streaming market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2022-2027.



The live streaming market is segmented by model into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C). The business-to-consumer (B2C) market was the largest segment of the live streaming market segmented by model, accounting for 58.6% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the business-to-business (B2B) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the live streaming market segmented by model, at a CAGR of 21.9% during 2022-2027.



The live streaming market is segmented by end user into media and entertainment, education, e-sports, government, retail and other end-users. The media and entertainment market was the largest segment of the live streaming market segmented by end user, accounting for 36.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the education segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the live streaming market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the live streaming market, accounting for 40.1% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the live streaming market will be Middle East and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 27.5% and 21.5% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 21.3% and 20.4% respectively.



The global live streaming market is fairly concentrated with a large number of players operating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 53.26% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of a number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Huya Inc was the largest competitor with 15.03% of the market, followed by ViacomCBS Inc with 10.38%, Afreecatv Corp with 6.04%, Twitch Interactive Inc with 5.53%, Scienjoy Holdings Corporation with 4.87%, Alphabet Inc with 4.22%, Meta Platforms Inc with 3.88%, Vimeo Inc with 1.91%, Microsoft Corporation with 1.24%, and Dacast with 0.17%.



The top opportunities in the live streaming market segmented by component will arise in the platform segment, which will gain $1,432.0 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the live streaming market segmented by model will arise in the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment, which will gain $1,111.1 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the live streaming market segmented by end user will arise in the media and entertainment segment, which will gain $678.8 million of global annual sales by 2027. The live streaming market size will gain the most in the USA at $459.7 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the live streaming market include focus on product launches, mergers and acquisitions, launch of cloud-based live streaming services, technology advancements, subscription-based streaming services and increasing investments.



Player-adopted strategies in the live streaming market include focus on enhancing business operations through the launch of new programs, strengthening business capabilities through new service launches, enhancing business operations through providing multilingual streaming services and expanding business capabilities through strategic acquisitions.



The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the live streaming market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global live streaming market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by component, by model and by end-user in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies

This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations

This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for live streaming providers in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Platform; Services

2) By Model: Business-To-Business (B2B); Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

3) By End User: Media and Entertainment; Education; E-Sports; Government; Retail; Other End-Users



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1235.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8891.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Huya Inc.

ViacomCBS Inc.

Afreecatv Corp

Twitch Interactive Inc.

Scienjoy Holdings Corporation

