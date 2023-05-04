Bilia open its first XPENG facility in Sweden

English Swedish

We are now opening our first XPENG facility in Smista in southern Stockholm. We have a dedicated team of product specialists who will help customers with advice, orders and service of XPENG's high-tech cars. Earlier this year, the first two models were launched in Sweden - XPENG P7 and XPENG G9 with deliveries scheduled for June and September. www.heyxpeng.com

In addition to that XPENG's models can be ordered through our facilities, Bilia will also take care of the delivery of all parts related to the aftermarket, such as service, tires, glass, accessories etc.

Already today it’s possible to test drive Xpeng cars from both Bilia XPENG's facility in Smista, as well as from XPENG's own Experience Store in Solna.

During the year, Bilia plans to open similar operations in Gothenburg and Malmö.

“We have a dedicated team in place who look forward to helping our customers with everything from orders and deliveries to changing tires and servicing. We are really looking forward to developing our new business and our continued collaboration with XPENG Sweden," says Per Avander, CEO of Bilia AB.

"Finally, we get the opportunity to show our fantastic products, the P7 and G9, which stand out in terms of both range, fast-charging and outstanding technology. We look forward to deliver a modern, digitalized and personal customer experience to our customers," says Emil Kristiansson, Sales Manager Bilia XPENG.

"The opening of Bilia's facility in Smista is a milestone in XPENG's establishment in Europe. We are very pleased with the combination of specific XPENG facilities and the recognized high-quality service that Bilia offers. We are very much looking forward to finally being able to take the collaboration to the next level and be available in more locations for our customers," says Elvis Cheng, Nordic CEO at XPENG.

