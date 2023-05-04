JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January–March 2023

Swedish English

Växjö, Sweden, 4 May 2023 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January–March 2023 today.

A strong end to the previous year created the conditions for good invoicing during the first quarter, amounting to MSEK 50 – a new record quarter for JLT, and an increase of 6% compared to the corresponding period in 2022. An order backlog of MSEK 36 follows into the next quarter.

Order intake for the quarter amounted to MSEK 34 (40). Historically, the first quarter is often somewhat weaker when the previous year ends strongly. We have also noted a slower role out rate for some projects.

Furthermore, during the quarter, JLT has continued to work with the proprietary software JLT Insights and has shown it to customers at two major logistics fairs: Promat in Chicago and SITL in Paris. In January, an upgraded version of the JLT6012 computer was launched, which now has expanded uses thanks to a very bright screen, better performance, WWAN/4G and being prepared for 5G. During the quarter, the largest production order to date was also taken for the JLT6012A computer, an Android version of the JLT6012, which was launched 1.5 years ago.

Summary of key figures

Order intake MSEK 34.0 (39.8)

Net sales MSEK 49.9 (47.0)

Operting profit MSEK 2.6 (3.2)

Profit after taxes MSEK 2.2 (2.5)

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1:00 pm CET on, May 4, 2023.

