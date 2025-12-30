JLT Mobile Computer's CEO acquires shares from the company's principal owner

Växjö, Sweden, December 30, 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that the company's CEO has acquired shares from the company's principal shareholders.

JLT's main owner and founder, Jan Olofsson, 82 years old, has decided to reduce his active involvement in the company by reducing his ownership. The aim is to ensure the company's long-term management and its continued commitment to JLT's success. In line with this, the company's CEO, Per Holmberg, has expressed a desire to acquire shares from the main owner.

The parties have been discussing possible solutions for some time and have now agreed on an arrangement where Per has acquired 1,100,000 shares against cash payment and is given the opportunity to acquire an additional 1,100,000 shares in one year through a call option. Per already owns just over 700,000 shares and has an employee stock option of 200,000 shares that expires in 2027. After the first share purchase, Per's ownership in JLT is 6.4%, and upon exercise of all options, his ownership will exceed 10%.

Jan Olofsson comments: "The purpose of this arrangement is to ensure JLT's continued development and leadership. I am very pleased with how Per has managed to navigate the company through several years of tough times in the market, and I am pleased that he has now chosen to become a major shareholder in the company. I am confident that this will contribute to the continued stable development of JLT's business."

