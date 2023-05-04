Enthusiast Gaming Receives 180-day Extension to NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Deficiency Deadline

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLX; TSX: EGLX) (the “Company”) today announced that on May 3, 2023, the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company’s request for a 180-day extension (the “Extension”) to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Bid Price Rule”). The Company now has until October 30, 2023 to regain compliance. If at any time prior to October 30, 2023, the bid price of the Company's common shares (the “Shares”) closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule.



In connection with the Extension, the Company has transferred the listing of the Shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The transfer is expected to take effect at the opening of business on May 4, 2023. Neither the Company’s operations nor the Company’s TSX listing are affected by the transfer of the Company’s listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Shares will continue to trade without interruption under the symbol “EGLX.” The Nasdaq Capital Market operates in substantially the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Select Market, and companies on the Nasdaq Capital Market must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements to qualify for continued listing.

Nasdaq’s determination to grant the additional 180-day compliance period was in part based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company having provided written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional compliance period, including by effecting a reverse split of the Shares, if necessary.

The Company intends to continue to actively monitor the minimum bid price requirement and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve any deficiencies and regain compliance.

Enthusiast Gaming is an independent gaming media and entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game players and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, Commerce and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted GenZ and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

