Electrify Expo Industry Day Brings The EV Industry’s Brightest Minds to Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is excited to release the official schedule for Industry Day Long Beach, taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center on May 19, 2023. Industry Day, presented by Bridgestone, is set to host the EV Industry’s most powerful players driving the transition towards the adoption of electrification including Walmart, Ford, Hyundai, Bosch USA, NIU, Chargeway, California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and more, for a full day of expert panels, compelling fireside chats, thought-provoking discussions, networking and noteworthy global reveals and keynote speeches.

As a platform for brands to launch breaking news and world’s debuts, multiple brands will be revealing huge product announcements including Bridgestone and Hypercraft, making this a must-attend event for journalists, analysts, and industry leaders.

“Electrify Expo’s ‘Industry Day’ has quickly become the place to debut and launch EV and micromobility products and news,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. “We are gathering the most influential members of the media, the brightest minds in electrification, and key analysts all at the same event to reveal exciting new technology or products that are changing the industry. In addition to the product reveals, I’m especially excited to announce this year’s lineup of speakers, with many brands that are new to Electrify Expo and will offer a unique perspective not heard on this stage before.”

Industry Day attendees are in store for a full day of incredible networking and learning opportunities starting at 8 a.m. with a crowd favorite ‘cars and coffee’ morning networking hour - followed by a ‘State of the Industry’ overview keynote. After the morning keynote, sessions will begin with a fireside chat with the legendary Sandy Munro, after which attendees can take their pick of a number of breakout sessions that best fit their interests. Topics range from micromobility and electric vehicles, to charging infrastructure, energy, EV and E-Bike policy and legislation, discussing topics at the national legislative level down to local city impacts and consumer interest. After a major news announcement from Bridgestone, the afternoon program will round out with fireside chats with Ford, Walmart, and the EPA and finally, a news announcement from Hypercraft.

“We are excited to be part of Electrify Expo with the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning to connect with customers looking to learn about and experience our EVs,” said Mark Dipko, vice president, product marketing, Ford Model e. “Electrify Expo helps us demonstrate key Ford advantages, including available BlueCruise hands-free driving and the largest wireless Apple CarPlay screen in an EV.”

After the excitement on the stage comes to a close, attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience Electrify Expo before the general public with exclusive access to 150+ exhibits, multiple demo courses, ride and drives, media tours and a first look at new products.

Industry Day session schedule:

Title Details Cars & Coffee Networking Doors open at 8 a.m. for networking. State of the Industry Join EV charging analyst Loren McDonald and Chargeway CEO Matt Teske, for an insightful presentation on the current state of the United States electric vehicle industry. Loren will provide valuable insights into the nation's EV adoption rates, share his forecast for 2030, and outline the key challenges that must be overcome in the transition to electric vehicles. This timely and informative session will provide essential knowledge for anyone interested in the future of the EV industry. Tearing Apart The Competition, Literally Join Sandy Munro, an industry insider, for a conversation moderated by Matt Delorenzo of Tightwad Garage, as he shares first-hand experiences in designing, testing and manufacturing EVs, along with the technological breakthroughs and unique challenges encountered. In this thought-provoking session, Sandy will explore how the push towards electrification is transforming the automotive industry, leading to cleaner, quieter, faster and safer cars. Breakout | Fixing The EV Charging Problem The US is committed to building a nationwide EV infrastructure that aims to provide high-speed charging every 50 miles along the interstate highway system. However, the rollout has faced challenges. This panel will feature representatives from all stakeholders involved in the development of this ecosystem.

Panelists: Southern California Edison, Ailsa Yew; PC Mag, Emily Dreibelbis; ChargerHelp! CEO, Kameale C. Terry; Xeal Energy CEO, Zander Isaacson

Moderator: Chargeway CEO Matt Teske Breakout | The Shifting Landscape of E-Bike Policy The legislation for e-bike and micromobility solutions is rapidly evolving at the state and local government level, resulting in a wide range of proposals from incentives and rebates to bans. This panel brings together industry experts to discuss the optimal approach for the industry and the consumers, taking into consideration the benefits and drawbacks of different regulatory approaches.

Panelists: Bosch, Kunal Kapoor; NIU, Ben McGill; City of Long Beach, Tony Cruz; LADOT, Jarvis Murray

Moderator: Electrify News Editor, Tony Donaldson Fireside Chat | The Opportunities & Challenges of EV Regulations Learn about the influence of government regulations on the production of electric vehicles, affecting design, production processes, availability, and affordability. Join decision-makers responsible for drafting and implementing these regulations to discuss the impact of tax incentives, emission standards, subsidies, infrastructure, and manufacturing regulations, and explore what types of regulations will shape the future of the electric car industry.

Panelists: Hyundai, Gilbert Castillio; California Department of Transportation, Gloria Roberts; REE Automotive, Richard Colley; Munro & Associates, Cory Steuben

Moderator: EVAdoption, Loren McDonald Breakout | How To Drive EV Adoption Among Consumer Concerns This discussion will focus on the challenges facing the EV industry towards the transition to electrification and how stakeholders can work together to successfully drive adoption. Panelists: Southern California Edison, Brett Palmquist; EV Charging Solutions, Toyota Motor North America, Jimmy Wilder; Charge Enterprises, Nicole Antakli; Harbor Hyundai, Bill Saul; Ryvid Inc. CEO Dong Tran

Moderator: Maritz Automotive Fireside Chat | The Refounding of Ford Mark Dipko, Ford's Vice President of Product Marketing, will participate in a fireside chat with Ed Loh, Editorial Head at MotorTrend Group, to discuss how a 120-year-old company is transitioning to EVs without losing the soul of driving, building purposeful technologies and changing how you shop for a Ford. Major Bridgestone News Announcement | Innovating for our Electrified Future Join President & Chief Sales Officer Riccardo Cichi; Director of Consumer Product Strategy, Will Robbins and Chief Engineer, Tire Development Consumer Replacement, Dale Harrigle as Bridgestone, an industry leader in tire development for almost a century, will unveil a new product designed to enhance the electric vehicle driving experience, as the industry moves towards electrification. Industry Leaders and Laggers Join the Motor Press Guild as they share key findings from their recent survey on electric vehicles, highlighting the importance of ongoing innovation and investment in this rapidly evolving market. Panelists: AutoPacific, Ed Kim; MotorTrend, Ed Loh

Moderator: Jack Nerad Fireside Chat | Micromobility's Future At Walmart Discover how the world's #1 retailer, Walmart, is making electric mobility accessible to the masses with insights from Laura Rush, the Senior Vice President of Electronics and Toys at Walmart moderated by journalist Zac Estrada. Breakout | E-Bikes & Safety - What are the REAL issues? This panel discusses the responsibility of the e-bike industry to educate consumers about e-bike safety as well as discuss the risks of new technology. Don't miss the opportunity to hear from leading manufacturers on how they're addressing this issue and educating their customers about the value of safety.

Panelists: Aventon, James Dieckmeyer; JackRabbit Mobility, Inc. Jason Kenagy; Nilan Johnson Lewis, Kathleen Curis; OKAI, Joseph Joa

Moderator: Electrify News Editor, Tony Donaldson Fireside Chat | Transportation and the EPA Join Karl Simon, Director of Transportation at the EPA for a fireside chat moderated by Ed Loh of MotorTrend for a Fireside Chat about the EPA's initiatives and incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and their efforts toward a cleaner and healthier future.



The full line-up of speakers and schedule, along with tickets for Electrify Expo Industry Day in Long Beach can be found at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day . For group sales, contact tickets@electrifyexpo.com .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

