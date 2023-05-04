Boston Red Sox Selects HYCU® to Modernize Their Data Protection Strategy

Boston, Massachusetts, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Boston Red Sox. The partnership will leverage the power of their award-winning HYCU Protégé DPaaS platform to modernize, scale, and simplify their data protection strategy for 2023 and beyond.

Echoing MLB’s stance on protecting the integrity of its data, it was a challenge for the Red Sox to protect their multiple back-end infrastructure environments such as corporate, enterprise, and consumer-facing systems that are unique to the sport.

The Red Sox turned to HYCU to modernize their hyper-converged infrastructure. In doing so, the team adopted purpose-built, cloud-native solutions tailored to fit their specific needs.

“The business of baseball is very complex,” said Brian Shield, Red Sox SVP and CTO. “The need to modernize our digital transformation strategy leverage leading-edge cloud capabilities was a “top priority” for our IT team. As our data protection needs continue to grow, we needed a more effective way to protect our mission-critical data and HYCU has allowed us to do that.”

The Red Sox are now using HYCU to back up mission critical data to Wasabi. As a result, this new initiative will allow the Red Sox to provide secure, worry-free data protection for its internal customers increasing the overall level of data protection across key assets.

“Partnering with the Boston Red Sox and their IT department to help modernize their infrastructure for not only today but well into the future, is what any Boston-based company dreams about,” said Simon Taylor, CEO and Founder, HYCU, Inc. “HYCU solutions are designed to help companies seamlessly manage, protect, optimize, and recover all their data, no matter where it resides and on what platform. We are thrilled to work with The Red Sox and count them as a key relationship in our growing customer base.”

HYCU Protégé is a DPaaS platform that unifies data protection for multi-cloud environments and provides businesses with a simple way to see, manage, and protect their mission-critical data no matter where it resides. With HYCU Protégé, the Red Sox have access to a comprehensive suite of data protection capabilities that can be used for a wide range of use cases including backup and recovery, ransomware protection, cost-effective disaster recovery to the public cloud (and back – which is difficult for many providers), meeting security and compliance criteria, and data mobility & migration – including application discovery and dependency mapping. HYCU Protégé is also a hybrid and multi-cloud enabler, so customers can see and manage all hybrid and multi-cloud data protection policies from a single interface.

From one iconic Boston brand to the next big thing in the neighborhood, this latest partnership will also play a huge role in HYCU’s brand strategy. Headquartered in Boston’s historic Seaport District, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is the fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection company. The HYCU brand will be prominently displayed inside Fenway Park throughout the 2023 season.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry-leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.