White Marsh Selected as Host Site for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp – APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!

WHITE MARSH, Md., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Education, Inc. will host a Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students in the fall of 2023. The no-cost AI bootcamp in White Marsh will introduce underserved high school students (9th-12th grade) to basic AI concepts and skills with curriculum provided by the Mark Cuban Foundation.



Strategic Education, Inc. is one of 28+ host companies selected to host camps across the U.S. in fall 2023.

The bootcamp will be held over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 14th and ending on November 4th from 2-6pm ET. If accepted, participants must commit to attending all four sessions.

The student and parent applications are now open at markcubanai.org/seipr. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Throughout the bootcamp, students will learn what artificial intelligence is and is not, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, and the ethical implications of AI systems, including, but not limited to, TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, and self-driving cars, to name a few. Participants will also learn about Large Language Models like ChatGPT, a program that answers questions, tells original stories, and even writes computer code.

Students will benefit from Mark Cuban livestreamed presentations and volunteer corporate mentor instructors, who are knowledgeable about the curriculum and are able to help students understand material normally taught at a collegiate level. As part of the 4-hour curriculum, students will work with open source tools each day to build their own AI applications related to Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and Generative AI.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp’s curriculum materials, trains corporate volunteer mentors, and recruits and selects local students to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and Strategic Education, Inc. work together to provide food, information about transportation, and access to laptops for students to use during the bootcamp.

“It was a lot of fun, I learned things I didn't even know were possible with A.I. and their real-world applications showed me just how much it will change our world." - Brandon B., 10th Grade, 2022 AI Bootcamp Participant

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI bootcamp initiative has hosted no-cost AI bootcamps for students across several US cities, including Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Atlantic City, to name a few. The Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted 900+ students to date and has a goal to increase that number year over year.

Students interested in applying to the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp should do so before Friday, September 8th, 2023 at markcubanai.org/seipr. To see our 2023 camp locations and to learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps, please visit markcubanai.org/faq.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation

Phone: 309-840-0348

Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org