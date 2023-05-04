JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
  
RE: Dividends
   
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 May 2023, record date as of the 12 May 2023 & payment date is the 07 June 2023:
   
   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.225400
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)IE00BJLTWS020.251300
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)IE00BDFC6G930.330500
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMG790.296800
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)IE00BD9MMC320.141300
JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST)IE00BMDV74610.171400
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin
  Phone: +353 1 232 2000

