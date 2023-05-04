CORRECTING AND REPLACING: ISC Files Updated Q1 2023 MD&A

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today advises that it has filed an updated version of the Company’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



The version filed on May 3, 2023 has been updated on page 16 of the MD&A with respect to the Land Registry Transaction Volumes chart. All other information remains correct and accurate as at the date of filing.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Conference Call and Webcast

We will hold an investor conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Those joining the call on a listen-only basis are encouraged to join the live audio webcast which will be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events. Participants who wish to ask a question on the live call may do so through the ISC website or by registering through the following live call URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe54535f2442f41678c099c31dd2ef376

Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When dialing in, participants will input their PIN and be placed into the call. The audio file with a replay of the webcast will be available about 24 hours after the event on our website at the link above. We invite media to attend on a listen-only basis.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca



