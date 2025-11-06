ISC Earns Great Place To Work Certification™

ISC and its subsidiaries have been certified by Great Place To Work ® .

. This recognition builds upon existing employer certifications, designations, and awards, reinforcing ISC’s reputation as a people-first, global market leader.

REGINA, Saskatchewan , Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) ("ISC" or the "Company") is proud to announce that ISC and its subsidiaries — including ESC Corporate Services Ltd., Enterprise Registry Solutions Ltd., Reamined Systems Inc. and UPLevel — have been certified by Great Place To Work® Canada and Great Place To Work® Ireland. This certification, based entirely on feedback from current employees, recognizes workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviours that drive market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“ISC is guided by a people-first philosophy that is the foundation of our success,” said Shawn Peters, President and CEO of ISC. “This certification reflects our culture of collaboration, diversity, and creativity across the enterprise. Thank you to our employees, whose talent and commitment power the innovative solutions we deliver to customers every day.”

Great Place To Work Certification™ is a measurement of an organization's Trust Index© score and is recognized globally by employees and employers alike. It serves as a benchmark for identifying and celebrating outstanding employee experiences. Each year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to become Great Place To Work Certified™.

To achieve Great Place To Work Certified™ status, organizations must meet a minimum threshold of positive responses on the Trust Index© survey and ISC exceeded this benchmark.

The results highlight the strength of ISC’s workplace culture and its dedication to living our values and making a meaningful impact in areas related, but not limited to gender, race, feeling welcome when employees join the company, management’s honesty and ethical behaviour in its business practices, the ways in which ISC contributes to the community and employees feeling proud to tell others they works at ISC.

This award is ISC’s second of the year following the announcement in February as a 2025 Saskatchewan Top Employer for the 17th consecutive year, furthering the enterprise’s reputation as a global market leader that continues to invest in its people and culture at home and around the world.

For information about ISC career opportunities, visit company.isc.ca/careers

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

