Hybrid ABSN Programs Online – The Future of Innovative Nursing Education

Standish, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standish, Maine -

Saint Joseph's College opens enrollment for its hybrid accelerated nursing program in Maine to bachelor degree holders to become nurses in 15 months.

By the end of the decade, nursing jobs are expected to increase significantly, creating a demand that will likely outpace supply. The nationwide need for nurses means that those looking to enter the field can anticipate ample job opportunities with good salaries.

Saint Joseph's College of Maine (SJC) is a distinguished institution dedicated to preparing individuals to impact their communities for the better. It is now offering its hybrid ABSN program online (Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program) to students with bachelor's degrees.

The College's accelerated nursing program in Maine provides students with a rigorous, full-time education in just 15 months. The hybrid ABSN program is ideal for those interested in nursing as a career. The program includes clinical placement support, and students will have on-campus immersions in the new state-of-the-art Center for Nursing Innovation.

SJC's newest simulation facility, the SJC Center for Nursing Innovation, will soon be the latest nursing simulation lab in Maine, featuring five simulation labs, including hospital and home care. The entire floor will be dedicated to students' needs, and ABSN students at SJC will be among the first to enrich their nursing education and build skills in this new facility during their on-campus immersions.

For more information, visit https://studyonline.sjcme.edu/

In addition to its cutting-edge facilities and highly qualified faculty, SJC is also known for its commitment to student success. The College provides various resources and support services to help students succeed, including academic advising, tutoring, and career services.

Students learn from a team of highly experienced and dedicated educators who believe that the best education occurs in a community built on passion and mutual respect. The faculty at SJC provides close supervision, mentoring, and individual attention to ensure that students receive the education they need to succeed.

The College holds accreditation with the NECHE and CCNE and has a strong reputation for providing students with a challenging, rewarding, well-rounded education.

SJC's ABSN program’s student-centric services also extends to clinical placement, where students are supported with securing preceptors and sites for their clinical hours. During clinicals, students receive hands-on learning, allowing them to apply the knowledge and skills acquired in real-world settings. On-campus immersions also enable students to participate in lifelike simulations and interactive workshops, so they can continue to develop professionally and gain a deeper understanding of nursing.

SJC's mission is to prepare compassionate people to make a difference in their surrounding communities and contribute to the world. The College's focus on community service is reflected in its hybrid ABSN online program, which emphasizes the importance of working holistically in a team-based environment to achieve common goals.

ABSN programs are both rigorous and rewarding, providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the dynamic nursing field. The College recognizes the need to teach the spirit of service as a core value, and learning is but a tool for people to lift themselves to serve others.

As a testament to the faculty's dedication to student success and its high standards for education, BSN graduates from SJC have consistently achieved first-time NCLEX-RN passing rates of over 90%.

Saint Joseph's College of Maine is committed to providing an inclusive and supportive learning environment and welcomes students of all faiths, ages, and backgrounds. Its focus on community and service, rigorous academics, and commitment to its students' success provide the perfect setting for individuals seeking to advance their education in professional nursing.

About Saint Joseph's College of Maine:

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine is where community grows - on campus, online, and around the world. Since its founding in 1912 by the Sisters of Mercy, the College has transformed learners into leaders who sustain their communities. SJC strives to be a diverse and inclusive community that forms individuals who practice humility, justice, and compassion, in solidarity with the marginalized. Student success is enriched by a lived mission and the practice of core values. Saint Joseph’s beautiful campus on the shores of Sebago Lake boasts over 40 undergraduate programs and a competitive Division III athletic program. Its pioneering online certificate, undergraduate and advanced degrees empower professional leaders in every corner of the globe. The BSN program at SJC is accredited by CCNE and the NECHE.

###

For more information about Saint Joseph's College of Maine, contact the company here:



Saint Joseph's College of Maine

Oliver Griswold

ogriswold@sjcme.edu

278 Whites Bridge Road, Standish, ME 04084