Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Director declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) makes the following notification concerning Joanna Santinon, Non-Executive Director of the Company.
In relation to her existing appointment as a Non-Executive Director, and Audit Committee Chair, of Guinness VCT plc, Joanna Santinon has informed the Company that Guinness VCT plc became a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 11 April 2023.
