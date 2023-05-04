Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) makes the following notification concerning Joanna Santinon, Non-Executive Director of the Company.

In relation to her existing appointment as a Non-Executive Director, and Audit Committee Chair, of Guinness VCT plc, Joanna Santinon has informed the Company that Guinness VCT plc became a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 11 April 2023.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66



