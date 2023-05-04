Director Declaration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) makes the following notification concerning Joanna Santinon, Non-Executive Director of the Company.

In relation to her existing appointment as a Non-Executive Director, and Audit Committee Chair, of Guinness VCT plc, Joanna Santinon has informed the Company that Guinness VCT plc became a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 11 April 2023.

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66