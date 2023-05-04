Pennant Acquires Colorado Home Health Provider

EAGLE, Idaho, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Benefit Home Healthcare and Benefit By Your Side (“Benefit”), which provides skilled home health, private duty, and community health services in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



“We are pleased to expand our home health operations deeper into the state of Colorado,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “Benefit will be a great partner to our affiliates in the area as we further expand the continuum of care and provide life-changing service to the residents of Colorado Springs and its surrounding communities,” Guerisoli added.

“Benefit has been a community staple since 2017,” added Brian Wayment, President of Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc., Pennant’s home health and hospice subsidiary. “Benefit’s staff have touched countless lives since its inception. We are very honored to be able to carry forward this amazing legacy of compassionate service and care to the community.”

Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire high quality home health, hospice and senior living businesses throughout the United States.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 97 home health and hospice agencies and 51 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

