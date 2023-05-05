Global Footwear Strategic Business Report 2023: Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Footwear estimated at US$377.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$440.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Casual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.2% CAGR and reach US$208.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Athletic segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Footwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 610 Featured) -
- adidas AG
- Reebok International Limited
- ANTA Sports Products Limited
- ASICS Corporation
- Bata Corporation
- Bata India Ltd.
- Caleres
- Deckers Brands
- ECCO Sko A/S
- Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.
- Geox s.p.a
- Gucci Group SpA
- Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.
- LaCrosse Footwear, Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- Nine West, LLC
- Puma SE
- RG Barry Corporation
- Timberland LLC
- Vans, A VF Company
- Weyco Group Inc.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1311
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$377.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$440.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|1.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023
- Impact of the Pandemic on Footwear Sales
- COVID-19 Impact on the Footwear Market
- COVID-19 Challenges for the Footwear Industry
- Competitive Landscape
- Footwear Market: Characterized by Intense Competition
- Consumer Trends Intensify Competition Among Players
- Athletic Footwear Segment
- Nike: Going Strong
- adidas: The Closest Competitor
- Puma Remains in the Race
- World Sports Shoes Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Company
- Casual Footwear Market
- Outsourcing: Key Business Strategy for Leading Footwear Brands
- Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China
- Nike's Footwear Sourcing Mix by Distribution Channel: 2022E
- Nike's Footwear Sourcing Mix by Country: 2022E
- adidas Footwear Sourcing by Country: 2022E
- Pricing: Key Parameter in Competition
- Cross Industry Forays Rife, Elevating Competition Levels
- Footwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints
- The Pandemic Causes Disruption in the Footwear Market Globally
- Footwear Market in the Post-COVID World
- While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
- World Footwear Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Footwear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- China Remains the Largest Production Base
- Footwear Production by Country (2020E): Percentage Breakdown by Volume for China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Rest of World
- Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing Operations
- Specter of Far-Reaching Economic Implications of Russia-Ukraine War Hangs in Air
- Skyrocketing Oil Prices: A Fallout of War & Sanctions
- Deteriorating Outlook for Global Economy
- Dent on Economic Growth & Inflationary Stampede
- Brisk Business for Luxury Brands despite Russia-Ukraine War & Production Glitches in Ukraine
- Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Growth
- Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for Footwear Market
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)
- Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends
- An Introduction to Footwear Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations and Advancements
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Scanning the Athletic Footwear Trends
- COVID-19 Dents Sports Footwear Demand
- Social Distancing, Restrictions on Tourism, and Decimated Consumer Confidence Bring Down the Sports Goods and Athletic Footwear Industry During the Peak of Pandemic
- The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the Struggling Sports Industry Destroys All Hopes for Normalcy for All in the Value Chain: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for 2019 and 2020
- Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts Sports Tourism Related Retail Trade: Global Number of International Tourist Arrivals at Airports Worldwide (In Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020
- Demand for Athletic Shoes to Surge
- Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors Growth in Athletic Footwear Market: Average % of Americans Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014 and 2019
- Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak
- Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations
- Athletic Footwear: A Gift for All Occasions
- Rising Demand for Sneakers
- Riding High on Basketball
- Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category
- Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment
- Tennis Shoes Draw Attention
- Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey
- Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear
- Skating Shoes Market: An Insight
- Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market
- Efforts to Boost Demand
- Competition from Designer Brands
- Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm
- Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies
- Online Sales Pick up Pace
- Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern!
- Non-Athletic Footwear: Noteworthy Trends
- Eco-Friendly Footwear: Future Directions
- Emergence of New Design Themes
- Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends
- Men's Shoes - Making a Style Statement
- Changing Customer Preferences
- Fashion and Comfort: Top on Women's Shopping List
- Fashionable Yet Comfortable Footwear to Drive Demand
- The Economy Measured in Terms of Heel Height!
- Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity
- Innovations in Footwear Components
- Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space
- Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction
- Increasing Popularity of Private Labels
- Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified
- Safety Shoes - A Review
- Innovations in Footwear Industry
- Technological Advancements in the Footwear Industry
- Industry 4.0 in the Footwear Industry
- Futuristic Innovative Trends
- Innovative 3D Printing Technology Forays into Footwear Industry
- Smart Shoes to Transform Footwear Industry
- Major Sneakers Innovations in Shoe Industry
- Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands
- Research Initiative to Aid Shoe Industry Combat Coronavirus Crisis
- Innovation in Outdoor Footwear Market
- Consumer Insights
- Consumerism in the 21st Century
- Branding - What the Consumer Looks for
- Female Footwear Market
- The Replacement Issue
- Teenagers - A Key Segment
- Kids - The Retailers' New Favorites
- Baby Boomers - Changing Priorities
- Retail Environment
- Logistics
- Retailers under Pressure
- Small Shops - The Most Favored Targets
- Shelf Presence
- 'Space Lifting' Footwear Retailing
- E- Commerce: Evolving as a Vibrant Medium
- 'Proactive' Merchandising In-Store Garners Momentum
- Point-of-Sale Data: Understanding the Needs of the Consumer
- Huge Discounting
- Co-Branding: Crucial for the Success of P-O-P Displays?
- Manufacturers Evolving too
- FOOTWEAR: PRODUCT DEFINITIONS & OVERVIEW
- Athletic Footwear
- Outdoor/Rugged Footwear
- Casual Footwear
- Dress/Formal Footwear
- Footwear Accessories
- Select Glossary of Footwear Terminology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
