Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit (Voluntary, Compliance) Market Research Report 2023 with Case Studies from Volkswagen, Banco Sabadell, and Ben & Jerry's

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market by Type (Voluntary Market, Compliance Market), Project Type (Avoidance/Reduction Projects, Removal/Sequestration Projects (Nature-based, Technology-based)), End-user and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon offset/carbon credit market is estimated to grow from USD 414.8 billion in 2023 to USD 1,602.7 billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 31%

Increasing investments in carbon capture technologies and solutions along with the rise in projects that are helping communities and creating social impact, is expected to drive the market.

EU ETS: The largest segment of the carbon offset/carbon credit compliance market, by type

Based on type, the carbon offset/carbon credit market has been categorized into the voluntary market and the compliance market. The compliance market, on the other hand, has been sub segmented into EU ETS (Emission Trading Scheme), California Cap and Trade, and others. The EU ETS is a cap-and-trade system i.e., organizations are only allowed to emit a certain amount of emissions, and they can trade allowances (EUAs), the ETS equivalent to carbon credits, with each other.

Avoidance/Removal projects segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on project type

Avoidance offset are generated from activities that reduce emissions by preventing their release into the atmosphere. Carbon avoidance via direct carbon reduction measures directly reduce carbon footprint.

Carbon avoidance via carbon offsets and direct carbon reduction measures improves air quality, protects ecosystems, and aids in climate change mitigation. The effectiveness of carbon avoidance depends on the type of project and reliability to execute. Carbon avoidance via direct carbon reduction measures is effective because it cuts emissions at their source.

By End-user, the Transportation segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the transportation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Reducing transport emissions is a priority for some of the governments worldwide.

Motor vehicles accounted for a tremendously large share in the CO2 emissions from transportation. Personal vehicles and commercial trucks averaged more CO2 emissions per passenger mile or ton-mile than most other modes of transportation. Hence, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the carbon offset/carbon credit market

Europe is expected to be the second fastest region in the carbon offset/carbon credit market during the forecast period.

The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the rising focus on decarbonization with the increased investments in green technologies in the region. Also, pledges such as carbon-free-world in countries such as Norway, Iceland, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, and Denmark act as a driving force for the European carbon offset/carbon credit market.

Competitive landscape

The carbon offset/carbon credit market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the carbon offset/carbon credit market are South Pole Group (Switzerland), 3Degrees (US), Finite Carbon (US), EKI Energy Services Ltd. (India), and NativeEnergy (US).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $414.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1602.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Focus on Net-Zero Targets to Drive Market for Carbon Offsets Between 2023 and 2028

Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Market During Forecast Period

Compliance Market and Germany to be Largest Shareholders in European Market in 2022

Compliance Market to Account for Larger Share in Market in 2028

Avoidance/Reduction Projects to Account for Larger Market Share Than Removal/Sequestration Projects in 2028

Power Segment to Dominate Carbon Offset/Carbon Credits Market, by End-user, in 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need to Reduce Global Warming and Carbon Emissions

Rise in Partial Use of Carbon Credits by Companies

Increasing Investments in Carbon Capture Technologies

Restraints

Restoration of Carbon Emissions from One Location to Another

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Regulatory Requirements and Industry Association Standards

Rising Financial Support to Local Communities

Challenges

Fluctuating Prices of Carbon Credits



Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Carbon Offset/Credit Providers

Technology Analysis

Blockchain-Led Project Initiatives

Market Map

Value Chain Analysis

Offset Producers

Project Developers/Third-Party Organizations

Brokers/Exchange Partners

End-users/Carbon Emitters

Case Study Analysis

Banco Sabadell to Move Forward with Carbon Offsetting with Climate Trade

Ben & Jerry's Offset Provides Seed Funding for More Sustainable Agriculture

Volkswagen's Commitment to Achieving Climate Targets

Company Profiles

EKI Energy Services Ltd.

South Pole Group

3Degrees

Finite Carbon

NativeEnergy

Climeco LLC

CarbonBetter

Tasman Environmental Markets

Carbon Care Asia Limited

Moss.Earth

Climetrek Ltd.

ClimatePartner GmbH

TerraPass

Climate Impact Partners

Carbon Credit Capital

Bluesource LLC

Carbonfund

Forest Carbon

Climate Trade

Natureoffice GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kymoo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment