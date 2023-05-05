Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit (Voluntary, Compliance) Market Research Report 2023 with Case Studies from Volkswagen, Banco Sabadell, and Ben & Jerry's

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market by Type (Voluntary Market, Compliance Market), Project Type (Avoidance/Reduction Projects, Removal/Sequestration Projects (Nature-based, Technology-based)), End-user and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon offset/carbon credit market is estimated to grow from USD 414.8 billion in 2023 to USD 1,602.7 billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 31%
Increasing investments in carbon capture technologies and solutions along with the rise in projects that are helping communities and creating social impact, is expected to drive the market.
EU ETS: The largest segment of the carbon offset/carbon credit compliance market, by type
Based on type, the carbon offset/carbon credit market has been categorized into the voluntary market and the compliance market. The compliance market, on the other hand, has been sub segmented into EU ETS (Emission Trading Scheme), California Cap and Trade, and others. The EU ETS is a cap-and-trade system i.e., organizations are only allowed to emit a certain amount of emissions, and they can trade allowances (EUAs), the ETS equivalent to carbon credits, with each other.
Avoidance/Removal projects segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on project type
Avoidance offset are generated from activities that reduce emissions by preventing their release into the atmosphere. Carbon avoidance via direct carbon reduction measures directly reduce carbon footprint.
Carbon avoidance via carbon offsets and direct carbon reduction measures improves air quality, protects ecosystems, and aids in climate change mitigation. The effectiveness of carbon avoidance depends on the type of project and reliability to execute. Carbon avoidance via direct carbon reduction measures is effective because it cuts emissions at their source.
By End-user, the Transportation segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period
Based on end-user, the transportation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Reducing transport emissions is a priority for some of the governments worldwide.
Motor vehicles accounted for a tremendously large share in the CO2 emissions from transportation. Personal vehicles and commercial trucks averaged more CO2 emissions per passenger mile or ton-mile than most other modes of transportation. Hence, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Europe is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the carbon offset/carbon credit market
Europe is expected to be the second fastest region in the carbon offset/carbon credit market during the forecast period.
The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the rising focus on decarbonization with the increased investments in green technologies in the region. Also, pledges such as carbon-free-world in countries such as Norway, Iceland, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, and Denmark act as a driving force for the European carbon offset/carbon credit market.
Competitive landscape
The carbon offset/carbon credit market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the carbon offset/carbon credit market are South Pole Group (Switzerland), 3Degrees (US), Finite Carbon (US), EKI Energy Services Ltd. (India), and NativeEnergy (US).
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$414.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1602.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increasing Focus on Net-Zero Targets to Drive Market for Carbon Offsets Between 2023 and 2028
- Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Market During Forecast Period
- Compliance Market and Germany to be Largest Shareholders in European Market in 2022
- Compliance Market to Account for Larger Share in Market in 2028
- Avoidance/Reduction Projects to Account for Larger Market Share Than Removal/Sequestration Projects in 2028
- Power Segment to Dominate Carbon Offset/Carbon Credits Market, by End-user, in 2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need to Reduce Global Warming and Carbon Emissions
- Rise in Partial Use of Carbon Credits by Companies
- Increasing Investments in Carbon Capture Technologies
Restraints
- Restoration of Carbon Emissions from One Location to Another
Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Regulatory Requirements and Industry Association Standards
- Rising Financial Support to Local Communities
Challenges
- Fluctuating Prices of Carbon Credits
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Carbon Offset/Credit Providers
Technology Analysis
- Blockchain-Led Project Initiatives
- Market Map
Value Chain Analysis
- Offset Producers
- Project Developers/Third-Party Organizations
- Brokers/Exchange Partners
- End-users/Carbon Emitters
Case Study Analysis
- Banco Sabadell to Move Forward with Carbon Offsetting with Climate Trade
- Ben & Jerry's Offset Provides Seed Funding for More Sustainable Agriculture
- Volkswagen's Commitment to Achieving Climate Targets
Company Profiles
- EKI Energy Services Ltd.
- South Pole Group
- 3Degrees
- Finite Carbon
- NativeEnergy
- Climeco LLC
- CarbonBetter
- Tasman Environmental Markets
- Carbon Care Asia Limited
- Moss.Earth
- Climetrek Ltd.
- ClimatePartner GmbH
- TerraPass
- Climate Impact Partners
- Carbon Credit Capital
- Bluesource LLC
- Carbonfund
- Forest Carbon
- Climate Trade
- Natureoffice GmbH
