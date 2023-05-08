Advantest Ships 10,000th V93000 SoC Test System

TOKYO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced it has shipped its 10,000th V93000 system-on-chip (SoC) test system to longtime customer Infineon Technologies, the world’s number one automotive semiconductor supplier. The milestone system is a V93000 configuration developed to address the diverse test needs of power, analog, microcontroller and sensor ICs used in automotive and microcontroller applications. Ever-increasing semiconductor content in today’s automobiles is creating a pressing need for the V93000’s combination of advanced test capabilities and leading cost-of-test savings.



“Advantest’s V93000 tester has proven to be a highly effective digital, power and mixed-signal tester for us. The partnership with Advantest has helped to enable fast time to market while hitting our challenging cost-of-test targets,” said Ralf Schuster, senior vice president, Test and Automation Technologies, Infineon. “We have worked with Advantest for many years, and we are pleased to be the recipient of the 10,000th V93000 shipment.”

Michael Stichlmair, managing director, Advantest Europe, noted, “The V93000 has proven to be one of the most adaptable and versatile platforms in our arsenal. Our engineering team continually develops new innovations to expand the tester’s capabilities and ensure that we can meet the evolving needs of our broad customer base. Shipping our milestone V93000 to our esteemed partner and industry leader Infineon makes this achievement even more significant.”

In the more than two decades since its introduction, the flexible, scalable V93000 has become Advantest’s flagship SoC test platform. The company offers a wide range of V93000 options together with complementary test instruments – including universal analog and digital test cards, RF instrumentation and mixed-signal cards, and best-in-class DPS and floating-power VI cards – as well as the user-friendly SmarTest system software environment. The newest V93000 offering is the EXA Scale generation system for testing a wide range of devices, from current and future generations of low-cost Internet of Things (IoT) chips to high-end automotive devices, highly integrated multicore processors, and advanced digital ICs up to the exascale performance class.

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

