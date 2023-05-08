McAdam Recognized on the USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 List

PHILADELPHIA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAdam, a Philadelphia headquartered financial services firm, has been named on the USA Today list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023. This prestigious award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 26th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the USA Today website.



USA Today and Statista selected Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 based on based on two dimensions: recommendations by clients and peers and a firm’s growth of Assets under Management (AUM). The recommendations were collected via an independent survey sent to over 20,000 individuals. The development of AUM was analyzed both short and long term based on publicly available data. In the consideration for the top 500 RIA firms, recommendations had a weight of 20% while development of AUM had a weight of 80% (short-term and long-term growth were equally weighted) to derive the final score.

“Our firm is grateful to be included on the national USA Today list of Best Financial Advisory Firms in the industry. The fact that recommendations played a role in the recognition reinforces the impact of our client focused model. Thank you to all our staff and advisors for all your contributions and hard work,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael McAdam.

About McAdam LLC.

McAdam is an independent financial advisory firm with a nationwide network of hundreds of advisors operating out of four offices in Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, and Tysons Corner. McAdam has developed an intelligent advisory model known as its Advanced Advisory Model. This model integrates all three areas of financial planning: the financial, the personal—and the professional, to help McAdam’s clients achieve their goals. With the firm’s advanced knowledge and deep experience they help professionals make informed decisions and provide a new level of clarity and control.

Important Disclosures

Awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of McAdam’s future performance, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that such client will experience a certain level of results if McAdam is engaged, or continues to be engaged to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of McAdam by any of its clients.

Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Such awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance. Generally, rankings are based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser.

The awards listed do not require memberships or payment for consideration. By virtue of disclosing an award ranking, McAdam is disclosing favorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked above other advisors) and unfavorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked below other advisors). The awards and rankings are independently granted. McAdam is not affiliated with the awarding rating services or and/or publications listed.

Contact:

Kevin McAdam, CFA

P: (203) 912-2779

Email: Kevin@McAdamFA.com