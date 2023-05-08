Olema Oncology Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation at the 2023 ESMO Breast Cancer Annual Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced a poster presentation on OP-1250, the Company’s complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD) in development for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, at the upcoming ESMO Breast Cancer Annual Congress 2023 taking place May 11-13, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.



Details of the ESMO Breast Cancer Annual Congress 2023 poster presentation are:

Title: A phase 1b/2 study of OP-1250, an oral complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD) with palbociclib in patients (pts) with advanced or metastatic ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer (MBC) (ID 406) Presentation #: 202P Date: Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 12:15 p.m. CEST (6:15 a.m. EDT)

A copy of the poster will be made available on Olema’s website under the Science section when it is presented at the congress. Abstracts for the posters can be found on the ESMO Breast Cancer Annual Congress website here.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a proprietary, orally available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. OP-1250 has been granted FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

