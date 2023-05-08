ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 01-May-23 -* - - 02-May-23 12,456 €577.94 €7,198,832 03-May-23 15,354 €575.15 €8,830,915 04-May-23 13,841 €573.33 €7,935,523 05-May-23 13,682 €580.07 €7,936,449

*Markets closed

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

