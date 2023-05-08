IntelliTrans Delivers Future of Distribution Talk at National Coal Transportation Association Operations and Maintenance Conference

ATLANTA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , the leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces President Ken Sherman is speaking at the National Coal Transportation Association (NCTA) Operations and Maintenance Conference. Ken’s topic, Delivering the Future of Distribution for Bulk & Break-Bulk Commodities, takes place on Tuesday, May 9, at 8:30 AM at The Scott Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, AZ.



“Bulk and break-bulk shippers, such as coal companies, lack sufficient transparency into supply chain processes and suffer from siloed decision-making,” says Ken Sherman, President, IntelliTrans. “These challenges can be addressed through technology, using the IntelliTrans Global Supply Chain Visibility solution and IntelliTrans TMS. Together, these integrated platforms lower costs 5-10%, help the recovery of “straggler” railcars that are common in the coal market, and improve customer service.”

Ken’s presentation, Delivering the Future of Distribution for Bulk & Break-Bulk Commodities, will cover how:

Rail shippers are subject to the supply chain bullwhip effect due to being removed several steps from the consumer, a lack of transparency, resistance to collaboration, siloed decision-making, difficulty in change management, and a drop in Industrial Production due to raised interest rates.

Truck shipment volumes are down 15% from late July through year-end, and a strong rebound in Q1 shows signs of waning. Lower volumes drive lower prices as trucking businesses pursue autonomous trucks to lower fuel and energy costs.

Rail shippers are affected by talent challenges as they compete for a shrinking share of the population. Ken suggests that shippers differentiate themselves with a talent strategy that includes technology deployment, employee engagement, and a mission that matters.



“There is a strong growth opportunity for rail shippers who use technology to enable transparency and collaboration,” adds Sherman. “Rail shippers should convert long-haul trucks to multimodal transportation, increase transload volume, and reduce demand on the public infrastructure to create cost savings for shippers and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

IntelliTrans has over 30 years of experience in the rail industry, providing managed rail transportation services to monitor, manage, and automate freight rail services. Ken Sherman was recently named an Influential Leader by Railway Age magazine readers.

The NCTA Operations & Maintenance Committee helps members solve railcar maintenance problems and provide necessary technical education. Committee members include suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, leasing companies, utility representatives, railcar maintenance contractors, and others. Members select the speakers and discussion topics for the annual conference.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. President Ken Sherman was named one of the top 10 Influential Leader by Railway Age magazine readers. Learn more at our website, linked here .