HeartSciences to Participate at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference

Southlake, Texas, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through the early detection of heart disease, today announces that CEO, Andrew Simpson, will participate at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference being held May 10 – 11, 2023, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Simpson will be holding one-on-one meetings on May 11, 2023. Registered attendees of the conference are encouraged to request a meeting with Mr. Simpson by contacting your EF Hutton representative.

For more information, please visit: https://efhconference.com/

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a next-generation, AI electrocardiogram (AI ECG) company focused on using AI to transform the ECG (also known as the EKG) to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and AI is creating a new era of opportunity for the ECG with recent AI ECG applications described as “some of the most significant advances in electrocardiography since its inception1.” The Company’s objective is to become a fixture in front-line healthcare settings to help physicians make better and earlier referral decisions for at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit: visit: https://www.heartsciences.com

Twitter: @HeartSciences

1 - Khurram Nasir, MD, MPH, MSC,et. al., Journal of American College of Cardiology Editorial Comment Volume 76 Number 8 2020.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold

Email: scotta@coreir.com



