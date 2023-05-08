Correction: Announcement of INVL Baltic Real Estate's net asset value as at 31 March 2023

The correction is only in English, the Lithuanian text was not misspelled. The unaudited, interim net asset value per share of INVL Baltic Real Estate is corrected.

The unaudited, interim net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate, as provided in the Articles of Association section XI 'Valuation of assets of the company and calculation of the net asset value’, amounted to EUR 23,744,205 or EUR 2.9454 per share on 31 March 2023.