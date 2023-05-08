Global Algae Proteins Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030 - Spirulina and Chlorella Account for Majority of the Market

Dublin, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algae Proteins: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Algae Proteins Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Algae Proteins estimated at US$882.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Spirulina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$880.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chlorella segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $235.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Algae Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$235.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$251.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$152.1 Million by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 510 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $882.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Health Foods Buck the Trend of Reducing Consumer Spends Across a Multitude of Categories

An Introduction to Algae Protein

Estimated Protein Content in Select Food Sources (in % of Dry Matter)

Health Benefits of Algal Proteins

Increasing Attention on Plant-derived Proteins

Algae as a Sustainable Alternative

Algae: Showing Potential for Food Applications

Overwhelming Demand for Alternative Protein Sources Makes Algal Proteins to Enjoy Center Stage Presence: An Outlook

Growth Drivers of Algae Proteins

Challenges

Product Types of Algae Protein: Spirulina and Chlorella Account for Majority of the Market

Sources of Algae Protein

Analysis by Application: Dietary Supplements Account for the Largest Share

Regional Analysis: Europe and North America Lead the Algae Protein Market

Competitive Scenario: Exciting Algae-Oriented Developments

Recent Market Activity

Product of Select Leading Companies in Algae Protein Market

Algae Proteins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Protein Consumption Worldwide

Food Needs of Expanding Global Population Improve Market Prospects

Algae Proteins in Dietary Supplements

Growing Image of Algae as a Smarter Source of Protein Bodes Well

Algae Proteins Gain Traction in Food Products

Food Companies Taking Notice of Algae for Future Food Applications

Algae in Animal Feed Applications

Algaculture Trends Favor Growth

Seaweed Production Grows

Rising Production of Microalgae

New Algal Protein Based Food Products Augurs Well

Consumer Focus on Natural Ingredients & Clean Label

