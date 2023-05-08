WISeKey SEALSQ to Attend “Choose France Summit” an Exclusive Business Event Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron



Meyreuil, France, Geneva, Switzerland – May 8, 2023 - SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products and a wholly-owned subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a Swiss based leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, has been invited to attend “Choose France Summit,” an exclusive business event hosted by the French President, Emmanuel Macron. The event, which will take place on May 15, 2023 at the Palace of Versailles, will bring together international business leaders, investors, and government officials, is focused on discussing investment opportunities in France and ways to boost the country's economic growth.

Since 2018, the Choose France Summit, launched at the initiative of the President of the Republic, has become the flagship event for France’s economic attractiveness. Each year, the Summit, convened by the President and members of the Government, brings together hundreds of leaders from the largest multinational corporations at the Château de Versailles. It seeks to promote France’s economic attractiveness and encourage international investment across the country. The Choose France Summit has now found its place on the international business community’s agenda, and is set apart by the central role of direct discussions between business and political leaders.



SEALSQ will be participating and present at this event as one of the several global semiconductors quantum companies seeking to significantly boost their presence in France. SEALSQ was founded in 1998 in France as VaultIC and already employs 80 people in Meyreuil, a small town in the south of France, near the city of Aix-en-Provence. SEALSQ was acquired by WISekey from Inside Secure in 2016. With a strong focus on cybersecurity and post quantum, SEALSQ provides innovative hardware-based security solutions to protect sensitive data and ensure secure communication between devices.



SEALSQ offers a range of products, including VaultIC security modules, which provide secure authentication and encryption for connected devices. The company's products are also designed to provide a secure foundation for IoT devices to operate on. Wisekey RoT (Root of Trust) technology is one such product that offers a secure foundation for IoT devices, providing a unique identity and secure storage for sensitive data.



SEALSQ’s products are used in various applications, including automotive, smart cities, and healthcare. SEALSQ's solutions are specifically designed to meet the growing demand for IoT security. With IoT devices becoming increasingly popular, there is a need for strong and reliable security measures to protect sensitive data.



SEALSQ has a team of highly skilled engineers and experts in cryptography, embedded systems, and software development. The company's commitment to innovation and security is reflected in its products, which provide cutting-edge security solutions for IoT devices.



"We are honored to be invited to attend this prestigious event hosted by President Emmanuel Macron," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey and SEALSQ. "This event presents a unique opportunity for us to showcase our technology and our commitment to further investing in France."



SEALSQ continues to innovate and develop new solutions to meet the ever-changing landscape of IoT security. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on security, the company is well-positioned to provide reliable and innovative solutions for the future.



The Choose France Summit event in Versailles will take place a week before SEALSQ will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq on May 26, 2023. Listing on the NASDAQ can provide several benefits to SEALSQ as a French semiconductors company, such as access to a larger pool of capital, increased visibility and credibility, and exposure to a wider range of investors, including institutional investors, venture capitalists, and retail investors.



The NASDAQ is one of the world's largest stock exchanges, with a particular focus on technology and growth-oriented companies. By listing on the NASDAQ, SEALSQ can tap into a deeper pool of capital which can be beneficial for companies seeking to expand the operations in France, Switzerland and USA, invest in research and development, or pursue strategic acquisitions.



https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/27/2656742/0/en/WISeKey-Shareholders-Approved-all-Resolutions-of-the-Extraordinary-General-Meeting-and-Bell-Ceremony-for-SEALSQ-to-Take-Place-at-the-NASDAQ-on-May-26-2023.html.

For more information on WISeKey and SEALSQ, please visit www.wisekey.com and www.sealsq.com.



About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.



Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information please visit www.sealsq.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

