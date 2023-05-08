Blink Charging Elects Experienced Infrastructure Investor Kristina A. Peterson to Board of Directors

Miami Beach, Fla., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is pleased to announce the election of Kristina A. Peterson, CEO, Mayflower Partners, a cleantech financial advisory firm, to the Blink Board of Directors by the Board on April 21, 2023.



Peterson is an experienced public and private company board member and infrastructure investor with over 25 years of operating experience in the finance, electric power generation and tech sectors. She has held senior executive roles at infrastructure investment and private equity firms including EQT Partners, Thomson Reuters, Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Terraform Power since 2015, and previously as CEO, CFO, and other senior management positions at EDF Renewable Energy, Suntech, and Greenwood Energy from 2007 to 2015. In these global roles, she has led over $3 billion of equity investments and operated or constructed and developed over 2.2GW of solar projects. Prior to that, she financed over $8.5 billion of project finance debt transactions in the U.S., Asia, Middle East & Africa with ABN AMRO Bank and Citibank in the energy, infrastructure, and telecom sectors.

“Kristina is a proven leader who brings a global operating mindset with her, along with an extensive background working with electric utilities and independent private power producers and experience in investment banking and finance," said Brendan Jones, President and CEO of Blink Charging. "With her stellar reputation and track record of success, Kristina will add an essential perspective to the Blink Board, and we look forward to having her as part of the Blink family.”

Peterson was awarded an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and completed additional graduate coursework in management at MIT Sloan School prior to Booth. She received her BS in Finance and Marketing from Boston University School of Management. She was named a Board Leadership Fellow by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Blink’s Board Member, Ritsaart van Montfrans, added, "The Board is honored to have Kristina join us as we continue to grow and develop a strong presence in the EV charging space. Her depth of experience in corporate governance and as an executive leader will bring a new dimension to our Board and serve as a valued asset for the Company."

She has experience in scaling growth companies, operational turnarounds, M&A, investments in distressed companies and start-ups from her work with companies headquartered in Canada, China, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Sweden, UAE, U.K., and U.S. In these roles, she has successfully led debt (project, structured, mezzanine, distressed, re-financings) and raised equity (public and private funds, family offices, angel) financings for public companies like Brookfield with total assets under management of over $720 billion and smaller, private companies as well.

“I’m excited to join Blink and to have the opportunity to work with a leading innovative company that is shaping the way we charge EVs and electrify transportation around the world,” said Peterson. “I look forward to serving on the Blink Board alongside a distinguished group of business and technology leaders to help to take it to the next level in such a fast-growing industry.”

Peterson’s appointment to the Board makes her the ninth member. She will join as a member of the Board’s ESG Committee. The Blink Board of Directors, along with its accomplished executive management team, create an unparalleled group of industry experts at all levels of management throughout the Blink organization. The industry as a whole will benefit from the amassed talent that includes Blink’s President and CEO, Brendan Jones, along with Ritsaart Van Montfrans, Blink Director and the former CEO of New Motion; Mahi Reddy, Blink Director and former founder and CEO of SemaConnect; Michael D. Farkas, the founder and former CEO of Blink, Michael Battaglia, CRO and automotive and technology executive; and Harjinder Bhade, Blink CTO and a co-founder of ChargePoint. This dynamic team of EV industry leaders, along with the highly experienced Blink senior management, position Blink as a formidable provider of EV solutions and establishes Blink as a leader in the industry.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to comprise half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 446