Sidetrade is again a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader

For the second year in a row, Gartner has recognized Sidetrade , global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications.1

According to Gartner (source: Magic Quadrant Research Methodology | Gartner ), “Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow."

Sidetrade Chief Product Officer, Rob Harvey said: “Artificial intelligence and data are at the core of the intelligent enterprise. At Sidetrade, we are committed to streamlining cash flow journeys with a customer-centric approach through predictive analytics. Our AI virtual assistant, Aimie, analyses buyer payment behavior to provide real-time insights and recommendations, taking the guesswork out of decision-making and improving performance.

“According to us, being positioned as a Leader by Gartner for the second year in a row is a tremendous acknowledgement that we are on the right track! We remain focused on our mission to help organizations unlock their customer value and drive sustainable growth with our innovative solutions.”

From Sidetrade's perspective, its position as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant acknowledges its ongoing commitment to grow in the global market, with a focus on its expansion in North America.

Sidetrade CEO and Founder, Olivier Novasque, said: “At Sidetrade, we strive to innovate and create collaborative and generative intelligence for Order-to-Cash. Since our inception, we have never stopped innovating. We were among the first to embrace the pure SaaS model and have created the most unique Data Lake in our field.

“Our customers have played an essential role in this adventure, and we are thrilled to be positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant- ag ain! I would like to warmly thank all our customers for their trust in our advanced technology and all the Sidetraders for their hard work, which made this recognition possible. After impressive growth in 2022, we look forward to another promising year of continued growth in 2023.”

View a complimentary copy of this Magic Quadrant report, here at www.sidetrade.com/news/sidetrade-gartner-magic-quadrant-2023/ . Sidetrade has received several industry recognitions, including the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications.

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the Invoice-to-Cash market, provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

