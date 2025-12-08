Sidetrade Demonstrates Industry-Leading ESG Performance with EthiFinance Gold and EcoVadis Advanced Rating

Sidetrade, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, has raised the bar for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance with two strong assessments from EthiFinance and EcoVadis. These new distinctions reinforce Sidetrade’s ascent as an ambitious, sustainability-driven innovator in enterprise AI.

Sidetrade received a Gold Medal with a score of 79/100 in the most recent rating published on December 2, 2025, by EthiFinance, the extra-financial rating agency specializing in listed European SMEs. The assessment confirms a consistent upward trajectory. Sidetrade improved from 62/100 in 2023 to 73/100 in 2024, then to 79 out of 100 under EthiFinance’s new 2025 ESG rating framework. This progression reflects the strength of the company’s operational discipline across governance, social responsibility, and environmental management.

EthiFinance highlights the Group’s strong performance in human rights, diversity and inclusion, responsible procurement, and transparency in extra-financial reporting, as well as its alignment with emerging European regulatory requirements, including the CSRD.

EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted business sustainability rater, confirmed the strength of Sidetrade’s ESG profile with a score of 70/100 and Silver Medal, placing the Group among the top 15% worldwide. Sidetrade ranks in the “Advanced” category for its industry. This level is well above the industry norms, where most companies cluster between 45 and 60/100 and only a limited number reach the “Advanced” tier.

EcoVadis also recognized Sidetrade’s advanced management systems across labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, and reported no findings in third-party risk and compliance databases. Sidetrade’s results position the Group among the strongest performers in the sector, supported by a mature ethics framework, robust social practices, responsible procurement program, and structured environmental management.

Philippe Gangneux, Chief Financial Officer and CSR Ambassador at Sidetrade commented: “These ratings reflect the dedication of our teams and the consistency of our ESG ambition. We are proud to see our sustained progress recognized across multiple years of independent assessment. This momentum strengthens our resolve to build a resilient, trusted, and responsible AI company for the long term.”

Learn more about Sidetrade’s CSR commitments.

