Sidetrade and NX Partners form Alliance to Strengthen CFO Resilience in Benelux and Switzerland

Sidetrade, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash (O2C) applications, today announced a partnership with NX Partners, an independent financial advisory firm serving leading enterprises in Western Europe. This alliance combines Sidetrade’s agentic AI and data capabilities with NX Partners’ financial expertise to help CFOs gain the agility, control, and confidence required to navigate rapidly shifting market conditions.

Belgium and Switzerland consistently rank near the bottom of the European league table for payment punctuality, a growing challenge for finance teams in the region as they battle with market volatility. NX Partners will act as Sidetrade’s implementation partner in the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg) and Switzerland, embedding the company’s AI-driven Order-to-Cash platform into clients’ finance-transformation programs.

“CFOs today are being asked to deliver stability in unstable markets. Our role is to stand shoulder to shoulder with them,” said Henri Vandermeersch, Managing Director, NX Partners. “So, we’re selective about the partners we work with, choosing only best-in-class solutions. Sidetrade’s technology stands out. Their agentic AI converts complexity into foresight, giving finance leaders the capacity they need to move faster, with greater resilience.”

At the core of the alliance is Aimie, Sidetrade’s agentic AI that masters Order-to-Cash processes, recommends follow-up actions, and acts autonomously on cash collection freeing finance teams to focus on higher-value work. Aimie learns continuously from the industry’s most unique Data Lake, leveraging more than $7.7 trillion in B2B payment behaviors. Acting as an extension of Sidetrade’s professional services, NX Partners will deploy Aimie as a new co-worker, driving new team capacities for their customers.

“Through this partnership, Sidetrade enhances its presence in Benelux and Switzerland,” said Jean-Claude Charpenet, VP Sales Europe, Sidetrade. “By partnering with an advisor that understands the CFO mindset in Continental Western Europe, we will bring the power of agentic AI to enterprise finance, empowering CFOs with a new co-worker. NX Partners and Aimie are a great match to help organizations protect their working capital and sustain growth.”

Media relation @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton +44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

Media relation @NX Partners

Bruno Stultjens +32 478 77 24 35 bstultjens@nxpartners.eu

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its new-generation agentic AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.7 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud, thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 41 million buyers worldwide. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 450+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States, and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Among them: AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, Veolia.

For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

About NX Partners (www.nxpartners.eu)

NX Partners is a European advisory firm specializing in treasury management, enterprise reporting, and CFO services for international and larger domestic companies. With a team of more than 25 experienced consultants, NX Partners combines deep financial expertise with hands-on implementation to help clients enhance performance, control, and decision-making across their finance functions.

The firm supports organizations across Europe in sectors such as healthcare, industrials, chemicals, and private equity-owned businesses. Known for its flexibility, niche expertise, and end-to-end approach, NX Partners bridges the gap between strategy, processes, and technology to deliver lasting impact.

For more information, visit www.nxpartners.eu and follow us on LinkedIn at @nx-partners.

