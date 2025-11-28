Sidetrade: Financial Calendar 2026

Sidetrade, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces its 2026 financial calendar.
Annual Revenue for 2025
Tuesday 20 January 2026
after stock market closes
Annual Results for 2025
Tuesday 31 March 2026
after stock market closes
First Quarter Revenue for 2026
Tuesday 14 April 2026
after stock market closes
Annual Shareholder General Meeting 2026
Thursday 18 June 2025
from 11:00am (CEST)
First Half Year Revenue for 2026
Tuesday 21 July 2026
after stock market closes
First Half Year Results for 2026
Tuesday 22 September 2026
after stock market closes
Third Quarter Revenue for 2026
Tuesday 20 October 2026
after stock market closes
Annual Revenue for 2026
Tuesday 26 January 2027
after stock market closes
Investor relations @Sidetrade
Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com
Media relations @Sidetrade
Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com
About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)
Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides an AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform designed to revolutionize how companies generate and secure cash flow. Powered by “Aimie”, its agentic AI, Sidetrade analyzes more than $7.7 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud every day, predicting the payment behavior of over 41 million companies worldwide. Aimie helps organizations improve productivity and optimize working capital. With more than 450 employees across Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, the Philippines, and Brazil, Sidetrade supports large enterprises in over 85 countries, including AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, and Veolia.
Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business.
For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.
In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.
Attachment