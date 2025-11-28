Sidetrade: Financial Calendar 2026

Sidetrade, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces its 2026 financial calendar.

Annual Revenue for 2025

Tuesday 20 January 2026

after stock market closes

Annual Results for 2025

Tuesday 31 March 2026

after stock market closes

First Quarter Revenue for 2026

Tuesday 14 April 2026

after stock market closes

Annual Shareholder General Meeting 2026

Thursday 18 June 2025

from 11:00am (CEST)

First Half Year Revenue for 2026

Tuesday 21 July 2026

after stock market closes

First Half Year Results for 2026

Tuesday 22 September 2026

after stock market closes

Third Quarter Revenue for 2026

Tuesday 20 October 2026

after stock market closes

Annual Revenue for 2026

Tuesday 26 January 2027

after stock market closes

Investor relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides an AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform designed to revolutionize how companies generate and secure cash flow. Powered by “Aimie”, its agentic AI, Sidetrade analyzes more than $7.7 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud every day, predicting the payment behavior of over 41 million companies worldwide. Aimie helps organizations improve productivity and optimize working capital. With more than 450 employees across Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, the Philippines, and Brazil, Sidetrade supports large enterprises in over 85 countries, including AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, and Veolia.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.

Attachment