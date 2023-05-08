CPI Aerostructures Awarded Follow-On Production Contract of Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Program by Raytheon Technologies

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that Raytheon Technologies authorized CPI Aero to begin manufacturing of pod structures and air management system components for the follow-on Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) phase 3 of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) program. The binding notification provides a maximum value of $32.6 million.



Raytheon Technologies is designing and manufacturing NGJ-MB, a technologically superior, all-aspect, high-power offensive airborne electronic attack system able to achieve force-level spectrum superiority in modern Anti-Access/Area Denial environments. NGJ-MB enhances existing EA-18G and F/A-18E/F cooperation to increase kinetic engagement capacity. In June 2021, the NGJ-MB program reached Milestone C, indicating the system is ready for production. LRIP 1 was awarded July 2021, and an option for LRIP 2 was awarded December 2021. These awards enabled Raytheon Technologies to begin production on this critical capability to the U.S. Navy fleet and beyond. LRIP 3 includes the first four operational shipsets for the Royal Australian Air Force. There are two NGJ-MB pods per EA-18G aircraft.

In February of this year, CPI Aero delivered an LRIP 1 Production Pod, the first of 20 planned deliveries in 2023. The contract announced today supports the LRIP 3 production deliveries.

“As a result of our close collaboration, Raytheon Technologies has recognized CPI Aero with a Supplier Excellence Premier Award in the category of Partnership. We are proud to continue contributing our manufacturing and technical expertise to the NGJ-MB program, which will bring this much-needed electronic warfare capability to the fleet,” stated Dorith Hakim, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.